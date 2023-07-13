Rihanna Celebrates Getting 5 Emmy Nominations For Super Bowl Performance

Rihanna’s Apple Music Super Bowl Half Time show earned the artist five Emmy nominations for her breathtaking Super Bowl Half Time Show earlier this year where she revealed for the first time that she is pregnant with her second child.

The Half Time Show was certainly a sight to behold as the Pop princess performed live for the very first time since her ‘Anti’ tour in 2016, and for the fact that her pregnancy announcement practically broke the internet.

Official numbers from Nielsen report also revealed that her show was the most-watched halftime show performance of all time, with 121.017 million viewers tuning in to the live broadcast.

Rihanna’s Emmy nominations bring her first nomination as a director in several categories:

Rihanna Emmy nominations

Outstanding production design for a variety special

Outstanding directing for a variety special

Outstanding music direction

Outstanding variety special (Live)

Outstanding technical direction and camerawork for a special

On Wednesday night, Rihanna paid homage to her birth country Barbados as she acknowledged the five nominations in a hilarious post about her being pregnant.

“Pull up breed up 2 d bashment,” she captioned a photo of the bodysuit she wore and a flag of Barbados. “5 EMMY NOMZ is craaaaazzzyyy!!! I’m so grateful for every single person involved in creating these memories!” she added.

Rihanna’s Emmy nominations further add to her being recognized in the broadcasting industry as she was nominated for the first time by the Oscar Awards for her song ‘Lift Me Up,” featured as the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, she didn’t win the award but expressed her gratitude that she was nominated.

The Apple Halftime show was produced by DPS, with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers and Hamish Hamilton serving as director.

Jay-Z is named among the nominees alongside Rihana with Hamish Hamilton, Emmy-winning Musical Director Adam Blackstone, Omar Edwards, and others.

In the meantime, Apple TV also made an almost clean sweep of the nominations list, with almost 60 awards across all categories.