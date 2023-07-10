Skeng Drops Gritty “Nah Go In” Visual

Skeng returns with the visual for his new single “Nah Go In.”

The dancehall hitmaker connects with John Coop Records and Universvl on the new track. The Iya Champs-directed cut saw Skeng in the streets in the Tri-state area with his styrofoam cup and blunt in hand while being surrounded by his crew. The artist donned a stripped fit for the shoot as he sends a message to his opps in the gritty single.

“Yow man no mek mi cup drop, Yuh want a hot box, to how me nice mi nah watch that, F*** dat,” the deejay spits deejays while shouting out his Ratty gang.

Skeng has been on an impressive run in dancehall since emerging on the scene with his mega-hit “Gvnman Shift” in 2021. The Spanish Town deejay went on to release a slew of hit songs, including “Protocol” with Tommy Lee Sparta and “Likkle Miss” remix with Nicki Minaj.

Skeng released his Beast Of The Era EP last year, for which he received rave reviews from his fans. The deejay is currently working on his next project, due sometime this year. In the meantime, Skeng has closely aligned himself with Nicki Minaj after she revealed earlier this year that she wants to sign him to her newly launched label. The pair also visited Trinidad and Tobago for carnival, where they shoot scenes for her “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” music video.