Chrisean Rock Branded A Fugative Wanted In Oklahoma On Drug Charges

A wanted bulletin has been issued for Blueface pregnant ex-girlfriend Chrisean Rock by Oklahoma authorities, reportedly for possession with intent to sell drugs.

The wanted bulletin left fans shocked because the wanted bulletin stems from charges that were committed earlier this year in March when Rock was pregnant. The wanted bulletin from the Department of Corrections posted a photo of Rock, whose real name is Chrisean E. Malone.

The bulletin says, “Absconder Interstate Compact Probation, California,” and says, “Do not try to approach the suspect.” Details about the bulletin also revealed that she is currently on drug charges related to drug possession and intent to sell. It appears that she failed to report to her probation officer leading to the wanted bulletin being issued.

Rock is about five months pregnant, and this is not the first time that she has run-ins with the law. Rock is a suspect in a Las Vegas casino beatdown in which Blueface has been arrested. However, surveillance footage shows that she was the one who beat up one of her fans after they made disparaging comments about her baby daddy, Blueface.

Blueface was released from house arrest earlier this week but Rock might be wanted by cops as the fans said she and Blueface beat her up.

The couple were also together last year when Blueface reportedly opened fire at a nightclub after her Baddies West cast members performed at a club in Las Vegas.

The rocky relationship between Blueface and Chrisean also saw the two of them late last year in a fistfight as they brawled in public in California that left her with a busted lip and black eye.

In the meantime, the couple are welcoming a baby together, but Blueface is not a fan of her having the baby and has also tried to disown the child. However, Rock confirmed on Wednesday that the paternity test for the child came back positive for Blueface.

The two have also broken up in recent weeks, with Blueface back with his first baby’s mom, Jaidyn Alexis.

As for Rock and Blueface, it’s unclear where they stand, especially as they both have a reality show on Zeus called ‘Crazy In Love’ that was renewed for a second season.