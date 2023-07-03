Rihanna Shares Sweet Photo Of RZA and A$AP Rocky In Barbados Swimming

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are currently in Barbados enjoying the island’s festivities and natural beauty as she shared for the first time that her son, RZA Athelstan enjoying the beach in Barbados.

Rihanna is a proud Bajan, and she has always flown the small Caribbean nation’s flag high. She was recently named a national hero on that island for her contributions to boosting Barbados’ profile on the global stage, and she’s currently enjoying the island’s natural beauty while bringing her son along.

Rihanna is presently in her homeland, where she is enjoying the simple things that make Barbados the paradise it is. The artiste was spotted enjoying a snow cone with condensed milk on Sunday as she posed bare feet with her pregnant belly out. The singer joked with the snow cone guy as she excitedly squirted syrup all over her snow cone before adding condensed milk.

“I don’t feel like I could do it,” Rihanna says, laughing as she asks if she needs to add two squirts or more syrup.

If you’re a snow cone lover, you already know nothing cools you down than shaved ice with the sweetness of fruit syrup and condensed milk, especially with the current heat wave across the Caribbean.

In all the excitement, Rihanna’s son, RZA, seems to be along for the ride. The make-up mogul shared a photo that’s giving Lion King where A$AP Rocky’s silhouette is captured against the sunset as he holds baby RZA high in the air. From all indications, baby RZA is carefree and in his birthday suit while his daddy laughs.

“My bajan boyz,” Rihanna captures the photo.

Rihanna is presently pregnant with her and Rocky’s second child as they visit Barbados. There are speculations that she is getting ready to give birth on the island, but that’s what fans thought last year. However, she ended up giving birth to RZA at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

In any case, it’s heartwarming to see the fun and relaxed side of Rihanna, which deeply contrasts the Rihanna fans saw last week at Paris Men’s Fashion Week.