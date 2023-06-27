Nicki Minaj Offers Scholarship To 14-Y-O Boy Who Shot Mother’s Attacker

Nicki Minaj is sharing her solidarity with a Chicago woman and her 14-year-old son after he shot a man that attacked her mother.

On Tuesday, police dropped charges against Carlisha Hood and her son, who were facing first-degree murder charges and multiple other charges in the shooting that left 32-year-old Jeremy Brown dead. The pair were charged by the district attorney over the June 18 shooting, which took place local restaurant, Maxwell Street Express.

According to reports, Hood and a man got into an argument where he threatened to beat her before eventually physically attacking her and punching her in the head multiple times. Hood’s son, who was in a car waiting, had come into the restaurant to join his mother, and after witnessing the attack, he pulled out a firearm and shot Brown two times.

Police initially claimed that the mother instructed her 14-year-old son to shoot and kill Brown. The son shot the deceased, who ran out of the restaurant, and he then pursued him, where he fired more shots.

On Tuesday, the charges were dropped after the district attorney’s office said that new information in the investigation shows that the prosecution would not be able to satisfy the burden of proof that would be required to successfully prosecute the mother and son.

The news of the charges being dropped was received by many who felt that the 14-year-old had acted in defense of his mother, who is a licensed firearm holder.

Among those who shared support for Hood’s son is Nicki Minaj, who posted a lengthy Story on Instagram calling him a “hero” and saying that it was good that she had a gun.

“That 14 year old boy that backed dat hammer out when that grown man was punching his mother in the face as if she were a MAN, is a true hero,” Minaj wrote.

Minaj also offered to pay for the boy’s college education.

“If he wants to go to college, I’d love to help. It’s what ANY son should’ve done for their MOTHER. She raised a dope kid & should be so proud,” she said, adding, “Also, God knew b4 she knew; that she’d be attacked that day & made sure they had protection on DECK. God is GOOD.”

Hood has since retained lawyers to file a lawsuit against the City of Chicago and the five police officers who arrested her and her son.

Her lawsuit is bringing a claim for malicious prosecution and seeking damages for emotional distress.