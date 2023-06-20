Jahshii Wanted By Police In Relation To Grants Pen Murder

The Jamaica Constabulary Force has named Jahshii as a person of interest wanted for questioning in the murder of a man in the inner-city community of Grants Pen.

According to a new report from Nationwide News, the police just want to talk to Jahshii following the murder, which has caused the already volatile St. Andrew community to become tense.

On Tuesday afternoon, St Andrew North Police Division head, Superintendent Sherika Service confirmed that following the murder of 45-year-old businessman Omar Wright, otherwise called ‘Romie’, there have been reports to the police that Jahshii is involved.

The artiste, who originates from Grants Pen, does not reside in the community anymore. Reports are that Wright, who is allegedly a “Don” in the Grants Pen community, was shot and killed June 7 in the vicinity of the nearby Shortwood Road around 10:40 pm.

It is reported that the man was shot and killed after a confrontation with Jahshii’s mother, who owns a ‘wholesale’ shop in the community.

It’s unclear Wright’s and Jahshii’s mother’s connection, but the two were involved in a heated verbal exchange that became physical when he threw water in her face. Supt. Service says reports are that the singer had visited the community where he confronted Wright, and the two had a verbal altercation.

Hours later, Wright was shot to death at his business place by gunmen. The incident has caused fears in the community as talks of reprisals come from Wright’s family.

Jahshii has not responded to the reports online, but the artiste’s fans expressed shock at the allegations.

The artiste’s past statements in his interview with Anthony Miller in 2021 were also raised by fans, where he expressed little reservation about how he would act if any of his friends betrayed him. In his interview, the artiste said he “would murder them” if he found out his friends planned to harm him.