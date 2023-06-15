Masicka Says New Album Under Def Jam Deal Far Better Than ‘438’

Dancehall artiste Masicka is getting to release his first album under his new Def Jam Records deal, and he’s sharing insight on the process of securing his deal and his current musical journey.

Masicka was speaking on Amazon Music with host Jacques Morel and the iconic Beenie Man and hitmaker Ricky Blaze where they all spoke about dancehall music and its impact on the world. During the interview, Masicka was asked about his deal with Def Jam in light of complaints from other Jamaican artists who warn that the American labels try to limit the artistic creativity of their clients.

However, Masicka said he took time to consider the deal and had used several different lawyers to help him to ensure that the agreement was sound but also ensure that he was not boxed in as an artiste.

“The idea that we shared similar ideas with me owning creativity, nuff stuff like that, not changing the music and wanting the best for the music, you know what I mean..we go through the details, I met with my lawyer, met with my team numerous amount of times,” he said.

He added that it took over a year to decide to sign with Def Jam and negotiate the best terms for his music.

“I was in a position where my career was going but at the end of the day, you done know we want the better for the music. Them have right idea and [I] have the songs so it’s a collective effort and things been going good so far…it wasn’t a rushed contract,” Masicka said.

Meanwhile, Beenie Man also chimed in as he agreed with Masicka negotiating his contract, noting that a label wanting to change his music is a red flag.

“It’s all about you and what you bring to the board,” adding that labels sign artistes then want to change their music which can be perplexing.

“You have [an] international audience and you have core audience where you live dread. If you cut off the root, how the tree ago bear,” Beenie Man said.

Meanwhile, Masicka also delved into his top-streamed album, ‘438’ which was released on December 2, 2021. The album, which went on to receive rave reviews with hits like “Toxic World,” “Moments Like This,” and “Ultimate,” is one of the biggest-selling dancehall projects in recent times.

The artist also revealed that the title ‘438’ was named after his hotel room in Europe, where he performed while recording the album. He revealed that he kept seeing the numbers and felt that it was a sign.

Masicka new album

Masicka is fresh off of a series of shows in Miami, New York, England, and Israel. The dancehall star says he is working on “good music” under his Def Jam deal.

“We have a studio full of music…in truth, we have an album. Mi have a finished project right now,” he said.

“Mi can tell you say it far better than ‘438’. This ah something the fans can definitely look out for and it a drop this year,” he said.

The artiste was tightlipped but shared, “That ago be problem again.”

He did, however, share that he wanted to work with Grammy-winning artist Adele who he “rated” and said believes she was vocally ahead of her time. The artiste is hoping that a collaboration with the British singer could materialize.

He also spoke about growing in the music business but remaining humble and not getting ahead of himself.

“The music thing is a growth and you see with each performance and with each year you get inna the business, you get to grow fi master aspect of the business… carrying the torch is not a thing weh just tek up overnight thing and say ‘mi ah the best dancehall artiste or me ago be the next best thing’, nah it’s a growing process, it’s a working process,” Masicka said as he

He added it is commitment and work ethic, with Beenie Man chiming in, “Work hard in the studio and work harder on stage.”

Beenie Man also shared a compliment to Masicka, “Yuh really deejay mi don,” in reference to the artiste’s unique music style, and pitched a Beenie x Masicka record.

“Masicka, mi have a song weh me send you, it ready?” he asked the young artiste, who also confirmed that the song was going to be released soon. Producer Ricky Blaze also said he would send the beat for the song after the interview.