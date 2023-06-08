Naomi Cowan Link With Idris Elba On Dancehall Collab “We Run The Area”

Jamaican songstress Naomi Cowan has snagged her first international collaboration alongside Idris Elba and General Levy in a track produced by Toddla T.

The British actor-turned-DJ has been exploring the world of music and has worked with the likes of Davido and Koffee, and now he is getting ready to release the dancehall/reggae-inspired track “We Run The Area” as a possible song of the summer.

The song was released through Elba and Toddla T’s labels 7Wallace and Bell Brothers on Monday and saw General Levy and Idris opening verses setting the tone for the fast-paced track before Cowan’s soothing vocals come in.

A release from the producers says the song is influenced by Jungle and drum and bass sounds. The video features scenes of Elba and Levy in London and Naomi and Toddla T in scenes from Jamaica.

The video has received 5.7k likes on YouTube since being released. “Big up all junglist massive! Literally,” Elba said while Toddla T added, “This is the posse cut I never knew I needed.”

Cowan comes from a rich musical heritage with her mother, Carlene Davis, a renowned gospel singer, and her father, Tommy Cowan, a renowned reggae artiste and producer turned gospel artiste. She is well-known for her songs, Paradise Plum, Kingston Traffic, and Peace Of Mind, and has also been picked up for endorsement deals with beauty brand, Mielle.

The artiste was recently on stage at City Splash in London with Runkus and Toddla T, who is also one of the growing names in London urban music.

Toddla T has worked with the likes of Skepta, Stefflon Don, Roots Manuva, and many others.

In the meantime, “We Run The Area” climbed to the second spot on Itunes Reggae music chart on Tuesday, just below Byron Messia’s “Talibans,” which has been dominating the space for weeks now.