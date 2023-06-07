Blueface Arrested AGAIN For Alleged Las Vegas Robbery

Rapper Blueface was taken into custody while attending court in Las Vegas and booked for new robbery charges.

The Los Angeles rapper is already on the hook for a shooting incident in Las Vegas last year, but now cops say he is responsible for a robbery in the state. According to TMZ, the rapper was dealing with his current court case for the shooting outside of a nightclub when cops arrested and booked him for robbery.

The publication confirmed that the rapper appeared in court for a preliminary hearing for his ongoing attempted murder charge case stemming from him discharging a firearm into a vehicle outside of a club where his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, had performed with her Baddies South cast members.

The details of his arrest for the latest offense are few, but according to TMZ, the police are alleging that he violated the terms of his bond by being involved in a robbery.

Blueface is being represented by Lisa Rasmussen and Kristina Wildeveld, who said, “We look forward to vigorously defending him on both cases.”

The latest comes after Blueface’s mother referred to Erykah Badu as a “rent-a-centre b*tch” after the former criticized Blueface for his treatment of his pregnant girlfriend, Chrisean Rock.

In separate reports by Hollywood Unlocked, Rock may also be wanted for questioning in the same incident as Blueface, which stems from a fight in a Las Vegas casino last week.

As for Rock, she has made a point of moving on with her life despite Blueface going out of his way to disrespect and hurt her, including using the mother of his children, Jaidyn Alexis, to spite her.

The rapper has been spotted with Jaidyn over the last few days taking her on dates and spending time together after Rock seemingly broke up with him.

The rapper has also had several meltdowns on social media while praising Jaidyn and putting down Rock.

“Let’s keep showing love to Jaidyn tho that’s really a solid female fr might have to marry her that one really mine fr,” he said about her while hinting that Rock was not faithful to him.

“Don’t worry about it tho ima make y’all look up to Jaidyn just like I made y’all look up to the last one,” he added.

Rock has remained quiet on social media as she revealed her very pregnant stomach to fans.