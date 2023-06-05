Ms Jacky Oh’s Mysterious Death Being Investigated By Police, DC Young Fly Thank Supporters

An investigation has been launched by Miami PD into the death of DC Young Fly’s wife, Jacklyn Smith, also popularly known as Ms. Jacky Oh, after she was found unresponsive in a Miami hotel room.

According to reports, the 32-year-old mother of three had been staying at a local hotel, Homewood Suites by Hilton in Downtown Miami, when she was discovered unresponsive.

There are reports that she had just had a “mommy makeover” with a popular plastic surgeon named Dr. Zach at his private practice the day before she died. The doctor had shared a video of her before the surgery and later deleted it after news of her passing.

Miami Police which responded to calls for help around 10 PM, said someone reported that Smith was not responding and when they checked her Homewood Suites by Hilton Miami Downtown/Brickell Hotel room.

She was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coconut Grove, but efforts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful before she was pronounced dead by doctors.

The police have not confirmed her cause of death, but an investigation has been launched into her death. The surgeon who did her surgery has not addressed her death despite reports online that he is not board certified.

Smith leaves to mourn her longtime partner and her three children, one of whom was born last year. Many of her friends and family and others in the hip-hop community paid homage to Smith, who was described as a deeply loyal and caring friend.

Her best friend and fellow influencer, Leticia Gardner, wrote, “watching all our videos, man we had so much fun together! So many people got to experience your joy through social media but to be able to live it out with you was such an honor. I love you so much Jacky, I miss you even more! I know you turning up in Heaven. Tell Jesus I said, ‘What up’.”

Wild’N’Out comedia, B Simone also wrote, “I can’t sleep tonight. Jacky we miss you girl. Your besties are broken. Your family is crushed & I honestly am still in shock. I feel guilty going on with life. I’ve never lost anyone close to me and I can’t believe you are gone. I love you so much. One of the main things giving me peace right now is the fact that you were intentionally growing your relationship with God. You have always loved God, but the way you were seeking Him recently was just different. Your excitement for Him lately makes me tear up. It’s like you knew you were going to meet him soon so you had to be ready.”

Boosie Badazz and Moneybagg Yo also sent condolences to DC Young Fly on Instagram. The latter also mentioned understanding the pain that DC was feeling as he also lost the mother of his children last year and has been raising the children.

In a statement shared by Odel Beckham Jr. on June 2nd, DC Young Fly thanks their supporters for the overwhelming amount of support he has received since news of her passing broke. “It is with [sad] hearts we share with you that Jacklyn aka MsJackyOh has passed away on Wednesday, May 31st 2023,” her family said in a statement. “Our family is still processing this very tragic and unexpected loss; we ask that you please give us privacy during this time.”

Smith and DC share daughters, Nove and Nala, and their baby boy, Prince.