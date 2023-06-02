Shenseea Returns With Gritty New Dancehall Banger “Sold Out”

Shenseea released her new song “Sold Out” after teasing it online.

International dancehall star Shenseea’s new release is short, sweet, and authentically dancehall. The new single titled “Sold Out” is a Rich Immigrants/Interscope Records production in which she deejays about admonishing traitors and fake friends. While Shenseea’s previous release, “Curious,” was met with criticism by her local fans, her new song is more home-bred. It is actually quite fitting that ShenYeng, who has accomplished so much in her music career to add the quintessential “Sold Out” track to her discography as a dancehall heavyweight.

The Interscope Records artist previously teased the track on her Instagram, leading fans to believe that it was going to be her next release. At the time, many questioned if the singer was perhaps sending shots with the outspoken lyrics. The official visualizer, which was released on YouTube today (June 2, 2023), reveals the full one-minute and forty-seven-second audio.

“Dem sell out like mi shoes dem / New money bring a newer dem / Dem fake but a come roun me / Acting like dem want the best for me / Straight truth I speak / But I don’t snitch, I can hold my beak / I’m so real mi nuh need I.D. / Some gal don’t got no loyalty / Dun chat / If yuh violate yuh will hear g*nsh*t / I’m the type to smile even inna mugshot / Cyah trust people easily / Friends turn enemies / Pu**y dem / Sold out, sold out, sold away,” Shenseea sings.

In the Aka.Ruppi-directed music video, which was shot in Kinston, Jamaica, Shenseea dons a wet red and wavy style wig which does well to complement her skin tone. She pairs the hairstyle with the popular Jamaican classic Rasta-colored bodysuit and a khaki designer skirt that makes quite the statement. The short music video features a cameo from Shenseea’s former manager Romeich and former labelmate, Ding Dong.

Check out the Now or Never production for “Sold Out” on YouTube.