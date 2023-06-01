AI Vybz Kartel Appears In ‘Sixteen’ Video With Rvssian & Trippie Redd

Rvssian linkup with his longtime collaborator, Vybz Kartel, and rapper Trippie Redd for his new song “Sixteen.”

When Rvssian hop on the same song with Kartel, you can always expect a banger. The two dancehall heavyweights are famous for some big collaborations like “Jeans & Fitted” and “New Jordans.” For their latest joint, they called upon Ohio rapper Trippie Redd, who was recently in Jamaica recording new music for his upcoming album.

Perhaps the most exciting part of the Shane Creative-directed music video is the appearance of an AI version of Vybz Kartel spitting the lyrics to the catchy single as he deejays about loyalty and brotherhood.

“Yah mi bredda enu Tarik, cah mi love yuh/If yuh nuh stand up for somethin’/Yah guh fall fi nothing/Mi did feel sad yesterday/Rvssian call and tell mi seh,” Kartel sings in the intro while referencing Rvssian by his real name Tarik Johnston.

Trippie Redd also delivered a grimy verse to complete the crossover banger and also appeared in the streets of Kingston in the video.

“I’m sendin’ shots out the car/Rude boy, keep a AR/They don’t believe that we made it this far (This far)/I want it all, girl I’m loyal to the car (Bap, bap)/I be runnin’ and sh*t until my feet sore/Lifestyle of a savage until I go,” Trippie raps over a dancehall beat.

Vybz Kartel has not made a music video appearance since his 2011 incarceration. The dancehall legend previously hired a look-a-like version of himself to appear in some of his previous music videos, including “Conjugal” visit with Spice. That may now change thanks to the emergence of AI, with his face, including his famous teardrop tattoos, edited over a body wearing a Louis Vuitton bulletproof vest.

In another scene, AI Vybz Kartel dons a pair of black cut-up jeans with a pair of Jordans sneakers and a Nike Shiesty mask.

In other Vybz Kartel news, his attorney is going to court in hopes that a judge can get the dancehall start, real name Adidja Palmer, out of solitary confinement due to his ongoing health risk. Defense attorney, Isat Buchanan, says the artist has heart and thyroid problems, which put his health at risk due to the inadequate ventilation in solitary confinement, where he is lockdown for as much as 23 hours per day.

“The concerns are two-fold. The Department of Corrections does not have adequate facilities to care for persons with ill health while incarcerated as a guest of the state,” Buchanan said in a statement to Urban Islandz.

“Mr. Palmer is under private treatment at his expense. It is within the knowledge of prison officials that his health is a concern. To be placed under a 23-hour lockdown as an appellant given the state of his health is most unfortunate. His medical condition requires access to clean air. Breathing is essential to life that is common sense. It is inhumane punishment [to] execute this form of punishment on Mr Palmer and others given the state of the prisons,” the attorney added.