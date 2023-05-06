Skillibeng Drops “Coke Part ll” With Vybz Kartel Intro After Plane Crash In St. Mary

Skillibeng ceased on the opportunity to release “Coke Part ll” after a plane crash in St. Mary.

In 2021, Skillibeng stunned dancehall fans when he released his single “Coke” and filmed the music video at the crash site of a plane that went down with alleged drugs on board. Within hours of another plane crash in St. Mary, Jamaica, the dancehall deejay released part two of the infamous single with help from Vybz Kartel, who provided the intro.

“Caution beach run the streets,” Kartel said before Skillibeng kicked off a gritty verse.

“Run the street like motorcade make the most money f*** the most gal/ Dem pu*** deh no know money, mi four pockets stuff up,” Skilli deejay. “No disturb the road running from yuh see me and the E-Syde soldier dem/ The plane just crash wid di coke again.”

Skillibeng also highlighted himself as the international face of dancehall and one of the most listened artists in the genre currently.

In the meantime, Jamaican authorities confirmed that a small plane crashed in a wooded area of the parish of St. Mary on Friday, May 5, 2023. The pilot of the aircraft, who was identified as former Jamaica Defence Force officer Dudley Beek, died in the crash while a passenger was hurt.

Some fans accused Skillibeng of being insensitive towards the victim and his family, but most of his fans gave the song positive feedback. “This kinda insensitive to the family of the pilot who pass still, altho the song hard, still Skilli coulda show more respect,” one fan wrote. “Big up Skillibeng for dropping this fire straight from Africa E-Syde man,” another fan said.

Skilli and Vybz Kartel also debut their new music video, “The King & The Prince,” which was filmed in Gaza City in Portmore, Kartel’s base.