Roddy Ricch Accuses Of Being Addicted To Drugs By His Baby Mother

Rapper Roddy Ricch has been slammed as a drug-addicted deadbeat father who has neglected his autistic child, court documents filed by his baby’s mother claim.

The Compton rapper and his baby mother, Alexandra Kiser, are currently locked in a bitter battle over $240,000 in child support annually. According to Radar, Kiser wants $20,000 a month in child support for the three-year-old child of whom she has primary custody.

In new court documents filed this week, Kiser has made several grave allegations, including that Roddy is a terrible dad, has abandoned the toddler who is autistic, and he is also addicted to the sedative promethazine and lean.

She is seeking the court’s intervention to award her full custody of the child, and she also wants $20,000 a month to care for him. According to her filing, she believes that the amount is not unreasonable as the rapper reportedly brings in a significant amount of income from his rap career.

“(He) is a very successful and highly paid entertainer who goes by the name of Roddy Ricch. He has a net worth of approximately $25,000,000. He commands fees of $500,000 for appearances,” the court document read.

Roddy and Kiser, who goes by the name Allie Minati welcomed the baby boy in early 2020. He is Roddy’s only child. According to her, the rapper not only has the means to pay for child support, but he earned $10 million in 2022.

She also claims that he has not been a good father to their son and has missed many important milestones of his little life as he “lives his life without any regard to his parental obligation or responsibility to spend time” with his son.

“Rodrick misses important holidays with him, including this past holiday season,” the document said. “I was hurt to find out on Christmas Eve when he came back from his trip that he hadn’t gotten or planned anything for our son for Christmas.”

In the meantime, her motion also asks the judge to prevent Roddy from evicting her and their son from the home they currently live in, which he pays for, as well as the car she drives. She’s asking the judge to order the rapper to continue making the car payments as she uses it to drive herself and their son around.

“He also leased the car for me in June of 2020 as a birthday gift and now wants me to pay for that as well. Rodrick opened a bank account for me last year with his bank so that he could send support to me more easily but money has never been deposited into that account,” she says.

Roddy has not publicly commented on the application, but he did post a tweet on May 3, seemingly reacting to the court battle.

“Allow nothing to disturb your peace,” he wrote.