Alkaline Celebrates High Fashion and Star Life In “Nah Laugh” New Song

Alkaline releases a new track produced by Autobamb Records and SartOut Records.

The Vendetta heavy hitter drops off his new song “Nah Laugh,” his second new track in two weeks. Considering Alkaline is not known for dropping a ton of new music all at once, he appears to have picked up the pace since around December when he released his Ripple EFFX EP with six solo singles. “Nah Laugh” is the follow-up to his new track “Motivation,” released on April 19. Both tracks were co-produced by Autobamb Records and Sart Out Records.

His latest track saw Alka celebrating his ascension in the industry as a dancehall artist to modeling for Givenchy.

“Prosperity, full a opposition and me nah laugh/ High fashion a we a muse and a no knock off/ Weed smoke cloud me lungs but me nah cough/ Just a ah eh/ Dem no waan fi see me dweet but man a dog heart/ Mek them look down in a the barrel something from wharf/ Money never get no sleep so better talk fast/ Anything me waan me get me know the cost (cost),” Alka deejay over bouncy beat.

Urban Islandz previously reported that Alkaline is working on his third album, which is due later this year. The project will be the follow-up to his sophomore LP, Top Prize, released in 2021. In December last year, he released his The Ripple EFFX EP under his label Autobamb Records.

Alkaline has a number of upcoming shows across the Caribbean and North America as he gets ready for a busy summer. Following his recent performance at Reggae On The Hill in Barbados, the dancehall star looks to touch down in Guyana next for a performance at the Genesis Independence Weekend on May 27, where he will headline the meg dancehall show dubbed Baderation, where Jada Kingdom is also booked to perform. Alka will be making another stop in Antigua on June 17 for the Chattabox Festival.