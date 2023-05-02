Rihanna 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Now Most-Watched of All Time

Rihanna now holds the title for the most-watched Super Bowl Halftime show of all time.

Even while pregnant, Rihanna proves she is still the greatest to ever do it. The Bajan pop beauty saw her name go down in history with the biggest Super Bowl Halftime Show ever in terms of viewership. Roc Nation announced on Tuesday that her 2023 Super Bowl performance saw a record 121.017 million viewers following a revised tally by tracking service Neilsen, who also revised the total number of viewers who tuned into the sporting event on February 12 as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to the initial numbers, some 118.7 million viewers tuned in to watch Rihanna perform as she decided to go it solo and also reveal her pregnancy with her second child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

In a statement via the Associated Press, Neilsen stated, “after a review that revealed encoding irregularities as well as issues with out-of-home measurement.”

Neilsen revised the original figure from 113.1 to 115.1, a 2 million difference in viewers who watched the game. That surpassed the previous record held by the 2015 Super Bowl, which saw the Seattle Seahawks going up against the New England Patriots. However, millions more tuned in to see RiRi perform following her musical hiatus since around 2016, when she released her last album.

Rihanna’s historic performance took place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. She performed some of her biggest hits, including “Diamonds,” “Work,” “Only Girl (in the World),” “S&M,” and “We Found Love.” Perhaps the most memorable part of her performance was when she revealed her baby bump after keeping her pregnancy under wraps.

Rihanna turned heads on Monday (May 1) night when she appeared at the 2023 Met Gala in a jaw-dropping gown with flowers that each took 30 hours to make. She accessorized her fit with a pair of white cat-eye glasses with eyelashes and A$AP Rocky by her side. The pregnant superstar was fully covered for this year’s Gala.