Rihanna Pregnant With 2nd Child Show Baby Bump At Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna is pregnant with her second child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky and revealed her baby bump during her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance on Sunday.

The Bajan pop singer’s Super Bowl outfit left fans wondering if she is pregnant as she appeared to rub her stomach during the last song she performed on Sunday night. Rihanna’s anticipated return to the Super Bowl finally came, and it seems that the artist has delivered more than her performance, as many felt that she might be announcing her second pregnancy to the intuitive fan.

A representative for Rihanna has since confirmed that she is pregnant with her second child with A$AP Rocky and had planned to reveal her baby bump during her performance. RiRi came out on stage in what looks like a red body suit and an oversized red jacket as she belted out “B*tch Better Have My Money,” followed by “Where Have You Been” and “Only Girl (In the World)” as well as several hit songs that spanned her 17-year career.

While there are mixed reviews of her 12-minute performance, it was her protruding stomach that sparked the most interest and commentary as fans have concluded that the Bajan National Hero is carrying her second child.

On Twitter, “She Pregnant,” “ASAP Rocky,” and “Rihanna” all trended simultaneously, with fans musing about the possible pregnancy. “Me realizing Rihanna is pregnant again, and we’re never getting another album,” one fan wrote.

Some fans also questioned if it was rude to make assumptions about Rihanna’s body, given that she recently had a baby boy. “The whole timeline afraid to ask if Rihanna is pregnant,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, another fan shared a snippet from RiRi’s recent Total Access interview to promote the Super Bowl, where she appeared to give a hint that she might be bringing “someone,” but it would be a surprise.

ASAP Rocky is Rihanna biggest cheerleader at the Super Bowl https://t.co/0K9F6WpI0n pic.twitter.com/XwBE2Roy78 — Urban Islandz (@urbanislandz) February 13, 2023

“I’m thinking about bringing someone,” she replied when asked ‘will there be a surprise?’ “I’m not sure. We’ll see,” the singer added.

One fan wrote, “When Rihanna said she was thinking about bringing a guest, she was referring to her pregnancy and we didn’t even catch it. Rihanna is PREGNANT!”

Some fans also tried to do the math as Rihanna gave birth back in May 2022 to a bouncing baby boy. Neither RiRi nor A$AP Rocky has given any indication that they are expanding their family, but the couple is thought to have been married after Rocky released his track “DMB,” showing them wearing “I do” grills last year.

Meanwhile, quite a few celebrities also reacted to her performance. “Go Girl,” Chris Brown wrote with the heart emojis. City Girls rapper JT also wrote, “Congratulations,” on Instagram.

The Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, has also congratulate Rihanna, who is a national hero in her birth country. “Shining bright like a diamond atop the world! Our National Hero – Keep making all #Bajans proud!” Mottley wrote.