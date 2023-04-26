Summer Walker and Lil Meech Quietly Dating

Summer Walker and BMF actor Lil Meech appear to be spending a lot of time together, and fans think that they are dating. The pair was spotted twice over the last week and again on Tuesday leading to social media users thinking that they are dating.

Lil Meech, whose real name is Demetrius Flenory Jr., made his debut on 50 Cent’s hit series, Black Mafia Family, BMF, following the story of the drug mafia Flenory brothers who ran Detroit’s drug scene decades ago.

The actor has gotten the ladies in a tailspin and recently had to tell a female fan to stop touching him while they were out in public. There are reports that Summer Walker was with him when he stopped the touchy fan in her track.

Over the weekend, hawk-eyed fans scrutinized photos the pair individually posted to their social media account, and Summer Walker’s photo had an interesting reflection- Meech’s pink phone case and his Lamborghini’s blue interior.

The actor had posed with the phone case in other photos, and some believed that the photo Walker posted in her Instagram Story while sitting in the front seat of the luxury car revealed that she was sitting next to Meech. The interior of the car was posted by Meech before, and fans compared the similarities online.

Neither of them has confirmed whether they are dating, hanging out, or just being friendly, but it’s pretty hard to hide any link-ups given their celebrity statuses.

On Wednesday, a new video was shared on social media showing Summer Walker, 27, appearing to hide in the background before she is called by Meech,23, to walk ahead of him.

The pair appeared to be out at an event when Meech looks around and signals for Summer to step forward. Summer is seen wearing a pink sweater and light blue jeans, and a pink mask that goes all the way up to her eyeballs.

She doesn’t appear pleased at the crowd beckoning to her and has her hand folded across her chest.

Walker previously dated designer and aspiring rapper Lvrd Pharoh, aka Larry, with whom she shares twins. She and Larry broke up last November.

The artist has been hinting that she was in love as many of her recent posts showed off flowers and other gifts she received.

She also shares a daughter with hip-hop producer London On Da Track.

As for Lil Meech, he was previously linked to influencer Kris Summers, with whom he was seen out and about last month. It’s unclear if they were dating or romantically involved.