50 Cent Blast Ex Fugees Pras Michel After Admitting To Being FBI Informant

Fugees rapper Pras has left the hip hop community shaken after he confessed that he was an FBI agent.

Pras Michel, a former member of the band, Fugees, comprising Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean, is currently on trial for conspiracy in which he testified on Monday that he was a voluntary FBI agent. During his testimony, Pras revealed that he approached the FBI to become an informant and met with agents several times in relation to a Chinese dissident that the country wanted to extradite.

The rapper is facing a lengthy sentence if he is convicted on eleven charges which include conspiracy, witness tampering, and failing to register as an agent of China.

Prosecutors alleged that Pras worked as an unregistered agent for China and worked with Malaysian billionaire Jho Low to put pressure on the U.S. administration to assist Low.

They say that Pras operated under both the Obama and Trump administrations, and his role in the conspiracy was to assist China in getting custody of a dissident. The singer was reportedly paid a large sum; prosecutors say rounded out to around $100 million.

The testimony has been embarrassing so far as it was revealed that Low paid Michel $20 million to get a photo with then-President Barack Obama.

He paid about $800,000 of that money to the Obama Victory Fund through fake donors at events he attended where the president was in attendance, prosecutors said.

He is also accused of taking $100 million from Low to use his connections to get Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui released and extradited to China. During his testimony, he denied participating in such a plot and said that’s why he went to the FBI to let them know what’s happening.

“I took it upon myself to report because I thought the FBI should know,” he said.

“What benefit would I get trying to break laws? It’s not worth it to me. I’m like a pariah now. I’ve got friends who won’t talk to me because they think there’s a satellite in orbit listening to them,” the artist said.

Among those who reacted to the testimony from Pras were fans and the hip hop community, including 50 Cent.

“Knew this fool was a Rat! I’m glad I never fvck with this guy. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi,” the rapper wrote on Instagram.

The rapper has been a social commentator and has been keeping up with hip hop news. However, some fans feel that 50 Cent might be taking inspiration from Pras’ trial for his movie and TV show production business.