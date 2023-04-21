Tory Lanez Pens Passionate Letter To District Attorney Claiming Unfair Trial

Tory Lanez is calling out the District Attorney’s office for alleged prosecutorial misconduct. The rapper blasted the D.A.’s office on Instagram in a lengthy post as he awaits sentencing.

The letter was directed at Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon and blasted two prosecutors whom Tory Lanez said misused their authority and suppressed valuable exculpatory evidence that exonerated him during the trial.

“Today I take a stance as an innocent Black Man, wrongfully convicted of a crime I DID not commit,” Tory Lanez wrote in a lengthy message. “I’ve watched 2 district attorneys from your office by the names of Kathy Ta and Alex Bott unlawfully misuse their authority to hide and suppress any and all exculpatory evidence that exonerates me or furthers my innocence. I was completely robbed and deprived of a fair trial.”

The Canadian artist shared that his lawyers are currently booting up to argue a motion for a new trial on May 8th. Tory Lanez was convicted back in December 2022, but he had successfully managed to delay his sentencing, which was originally set for January 2023, after filing a motion for a new trial.

The rapper was convicted by prosecutors using 47 pieces of evidence, including testimony from the victim, Megan Thee Stallion, and eyewitnesses Kelsey Harris and the 911 caller- Sean Kelly. While Harris flip-flopped on the stand, her interview with detectives was entered into evidence which led to prosecutors successfully convincing the jury that she lied on the stand because she more likely took a payoff from Lanez, an allegation both she and Megan made during testimony but something Harris did not deny or confirm.

Kelly, who was called by Lanez’s defense team, stunned the courtroom when he said he saw Muzzle flashes next to Tory. Evidence from Lanez’s jail phone call was also damning, where the rapper seemingly apologized for shooting the rapper.

Still, Lanez maintained in his statement on Friday (April 21) that he was innocent and he was a victim of the system’s oppressive treatment of people of color.

“My lawyers will be arguing a motion for a new trial. Not only do I owe it to myself to fight for my freedom, but I owe it to my 6 year old child, my family, fans, and most importantly the hundreds of thousands of Black and Hispanic minorities that cannot adequately fight for themselves,” Lanez added before accusing the prosecution of manipulating the case to paint a false narrative against him.

He continued, “Mr. Gascon, I come to you today as a wrongfully convicted man, not asking for sympathy, nor compassion, but for you to simply do what is fair and right by the laws of California, and most importantly in the eyes of God.”

Tory Lanez also shared a video of him speaking on the phone, where he read the statement. In the caption, he called on his fans to contact Gascon in furtherance of his case.

“EVERYONE please let @gasconforlada know that I deserve my freedom and a fair trial,” he captioned the video.

Tory Lanez was found guilty in the conclusion of his December 2022 trial for the June 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.