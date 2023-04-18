Megan Thee Stallion Chided Peers In Rap, Talks Overcoming Tory Lanez Trauma

Megan Thee Stallion is speaking for the first time since the jury verdict in the Tory Lanez trial, and she is not holding back as she calls out members of the hip-hop community who mocked her and joked about her being shot.

In an op-ed for ELLE, Megan addresses the impact of the trauma she experienced from 2020 to now as Lanez awaits sentencing four months after the verdict was handed down.

“For years, my attacker laughed and joked about my trauma. For years, my attacker peddled false narratives about what happened on the night of July 12, 2020. For years, my attacker tried to leverage social media to take away my power,” the piece read.

“Imagine how it feels to be called a liar every day? Especially from a person who was once part of your inner circle. I could have let the adversity break me, but I persevered, even as people treated my trauma like a running joke. First, there were conspiracy theories that I was never shot. Then came the false narratives that my former best friend shot me.”

She also addressed those in the music industry – the likes of 50 Cent, Drake, and others who sneak dissed her because Tory Lanez was being prosecuted by the state.

“Even some of my peers in the music industry piled on with memes, jokes, and sneak disses, and completely ignored the fact that I could have lost my life. Instead of condemning any form of violence against a woman, these individuals tried to justify my attacker’s actions.”

Although 50 Cent apologized for initially saying he did not believe Megan Thee Stallion. 50 Cent turn TV mogul says he changed his mind after the evidence from the trial came out, specifically after the jail phone call was released. Others have not spoken up or made amends. Some have even continued to take jabs at her, like Nicki Minaj, who recently included a lyric about not f**king with horses in her “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” song, causing fans to believe she was dissing Megan.

Drake has also not apologized or clarified his lyrics on the song “Circo Loco,” where he says, “This bitch lie about getting shots, but she still she a stallion.” Lil Yachy later stated that Drake was not mentioning the Houston Hotty in the song, and was merely using wordplay to mention other females.

Many believe he was showing support for his fellow Canadian countryman, Tory Lanez.

Megan’s op-ed comes after several months of her taking a hiatus from social media and the public. The “Savage” rapper revealed that she was depressed after the incident and didn’t want to continue making music.

“I was completely drained…Many thought I was inexplicably healed because I was still smiling through the pain, still posting on social media, still performing, still dancing, and still releasing music,” the rapper wrote.

She added, “ I started falling into a depression. I didn’t feel like making music. I was in such a low place that I didn’t even know what I wanted to rap about.”

Thee Stallion says she often cried before her shows backstage and had to pull herself together to give her fans her best performance. “I’d have to pull Megan Pete together and be Megan Thee Stallion,” she said.

Lanez was convicted on three felony charges — including assaulting Megan with a firearm.

She called the guilty verdict a “victory for abused women everywhere.”

“This is a rebirth of a happier and healthier me. I’m a survivor and I have — and will continue — to embrace the highs and lows of my journey,” she wrote. “I’m excited to get back into music because I have been so transformed. I’m playing around with new songs and new sounds that I can’t wait for everyone to hear.”

Lanez’s sentencing was postponed this week to May as his attorneys filed a new motion for a retrial. His new lawyers claim that the rapper was not given the opportunity to take the stand by defense counsel, which prevented him from telling his side of the story, which ultimately prejudiced him.