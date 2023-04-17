Young Thug YSL Defense Lawyer Explains Why He Called Judge “Cap”

The Young Thug and YSL Rico case has had its fair share of theatrics in court over the past couple of months. On Monday, one of the defense lawyers gained some attention on social media for what he said to the judge in court during a trial hearing.

The high profile trial is currently going through a lengthy jury selection process that could last for months. Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Ural Glanville, the presiding judge in the trial, accused defendant Damone Blalock, aka YSL Bali, defense lawyer Justin Hill of not making a formal assertion before court gets underway on Monday.

A video of the exchange has been making the rounds on social media, with Hill responding by calling Judge Glanville “cap” after his remarks. Certainly, there is no legal definition for the word “cap.” Perhaps the judge is wondering if Hill was referring to an actual hat. The definition for the slang “cap” really means lying and untrue.

Reporter George Chidi caught up with the lawyer outside of the court later that afternoon and asked him about his choice of words for the judge. “The state misrepresented something that I said or didn’t say and I just had to let everybody know that it just wasn’t true, it was cap,” Hill said.

During Monday’s (April 17) hearing, Judge Glanville also scolded another defense attorney he previously held in contempt of court, threatening him with jail time if he didn’t submit a 17-page essay by noon on April 28, 2023.

Over the past months of the trial, several surprising things took place, including Gunna’s plea deal in December of last year that seemingly acted like the first domino to fall in a series of plea agreements from at least eight defendants. Then in January, Young Thug made headlines after one of his co-defendants allegedly tried to pass him drugs in court.

The lawyer during the YSL trial said, "cap". ??pic.twitter.com/L4q2nNreqe — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) April 17, 2023