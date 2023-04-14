Shenseea Dripping In Honey In Saucy “Curious” Video

Shenseea debuts her first single since the start of 2023, “Curious.” The track was produced by BEAM, Dunw3ll, Fred Ball, and London on da Track and was released under Rich Immigrants and Interscope Records.

The Jamaican singer premiered the music video at midnight on Thursday night with an all-female cast strutting their stuff, including Jamaican bombshell Pretty Vee donning a short shorts and mesh mareena. “Met a bad gyal by the name a Tammy/ How she put it in reverse on the beat / Gyal, yuh body bad like danger/ I want flavor with no chaser/ I say, ‘If yuh freaky, yuh can link up with me’,” she sings.

“Curious” arrives ahead of Shenseea’s forthcoming album, due sometime this year. The dancehall baddie has been hard at work on her second body of work while occasionally dropping bits and pieces of details on it. Last month she hinted that Kanye West could be a feature on the album while sharing that she will be making dancehall music tailored for the ears of the American audience. Meaning it will be Jamaican music that English speaking fans can understand.

Aside from “Curious,” Shenseea also unleashed a fiery freestyle last week, taking aim at her rumored boyfriend, London On Da Track’s baby mother, Eboni, who she had issues on social media with last year. The “Shenyeng Anthem” deejay also namedropped Shaggy in the “Locked Up Freestyle” over Akon’s classic beat.

Fans are reacting to Shenseea’s new song “Curious” with positive feedback so far. “You ate this shenseea you left and came back with a banger,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Another hit from Shenyeng she never miss this will silence the haters them who want to see you fail, but keep dropping them hits the new queen of dancehall.”

Watch “Curious” video.