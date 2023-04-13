Halle Bailey Defends Her Sister Chloe From Bullies Over Low Album Sales

Halle Bailey says don’t let her sweetness fool you, especially when it comes to defending her sister.

The Little Mermaid star issued a stern warning to online bullies on Wednesday, days after some fans trolled Chloe Bailey about low album sales. Some of the folks who received backlash from fans were Halle’s boyfriend DDG and his friends, who commented on the album sales during their Livestream.

“Hey y’all i’m gonna say this once,” Halle tweeted on Wednesday, April 13. “I don’t stand for bullying of any kind on this app of anyone..those who i don’t know, and especially of those who i love with my whole heart,” she tweeted. “i think sometimes people forget that even though we live public lives, we are human, and have souls.”

“Everyone who knows me knows i go to war for the ones i love and I’ve kept it real cute on this app for a while now.. so just reminding y’all to please keep it cute too xoxo,” she added.

Chloe Bailey released her debut album, In Pieces, on March 31st, with guest features coming from Chris Brown, Future, and Missy Elliot. The 14-track project saw production from Metro Boomin, The-Dream, FnZ, Smokey Beats, and more.

Things got a bit rowdy online for Chloe Bailey when the album’s first-week sales were published. In Pieces sold 10,000 album-equivalent units in the first week of release to debut at No. 119 on the Billboard 200 chart. Her haters used the album sales as an opportunity to troll her on Twitter. Chloe responded to critics at her show in Chicago on Tuesday, telling them to kiss her rear while thanking her fans for their support.

“They can kiss my Black ass,” she said during her set. “Because I know you guys love me and this is all I need. Thank you for loving me, thank you for being here, thank you for your energy.”

Chloe Bailey is currently on her In Pieces Tour with upcoming shows in New York, Atlanta, Houston, and Los Angeles.

Watch the video below of DDG and his friends on Live.