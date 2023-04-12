Popcaan Rescued By Entourage After Female Fans Pulled Him Off Stage

Popcaan’s female fans are not the ones to play with, as they gave the artist a teaser of their aggression during his recent performance in Portland, Jamaica.

Popcaan is for the ladies with hits like “Aboboyaa,” “That Thing Girl,” and the mega-hit “My Type,” and he has built up a large fan base of women fans across the world who enjoy his energetic and sexy tunes. Many are spirited more than others, and the artist got a taste as he performed in Portland, Jamaica, over the Easter weekend.

Popcaan’s performances locally have been few and in between in recent years, and this Easter holiday is his second performance for the year, starting with the Burna Boy concert earlier this year.

During his recent performance, Popcaan was about to perform “My Type” while talking to fans, but the artist hinted to fans close to the stage that they should grab his foot. However, that seemed to encourage fans, who grabbed onto his feet and hauled him into the crowd. The artist disappeared in the thick crowd in a few seconds as his security rushed to haul him back on stage. All is good though, as the artist shared that he found humor in the situation. He reshared the video on Tik Tok with laughing emojis.

Popcaan is gearing up for a year of reconnecting with his fans following the release of his album ‘Great is He’ and the deluxe edition of the album, which was released last week and featured additional songs.

In two weeks, Popcaan will embark on his 13-date tour with stops in Tilburg, Netherlands, on May 12th, Brussels, Belgium, on May 13th, Zurich, Switzerland, on May 16th, Stockholm, Sweden, on May 18th, Oslo, Norway on May 20th, Copenhagen, Denmark on May 21st, Berlin on May 23rd, and Frankfurt on May 24th before closing out in Madrid, Spain on May 25.

Popcaan also released his Great Is He deluxe album on March 31st with eight new songs including a collaboration with Black Sherif, “Celebrate.” The Unruly Boss is shooting a music video for that track. On the musical front, he also announced his girlfriend Toni-Ann Singh is currently working on her debut EP.