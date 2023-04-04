Spice Fixes Her Crown With New Song “Queen Of The Dancehall”

Spice is preparing to release her third song since her health scare in October last year. The new track is appropriately titled “Queen Of The Dancehall,” fitting for the current queen of the genre. The single is the follow-up to her previous release tracks “God A Bless Me,” which already surpassed one million views on YouTube, and her second single “Spice Marley,” a celebratory reggae soul track released over a week ago.

In announcing her new song on Instagram, Spice shared the song’s artwork while hyping up her fans. “Besties we on a roll Another New song coming April 11th get ready for #QueenoftheDancehall,” she wrote. Her fans reacted accordingly by flooding her comments with blue heart emojis.

Last month, Spice made her first public appearance with a performance in the Cayman Islands, and she was in fine form with her usual acrobatic performance. If there was any doubt that she wasn’t back to one hundred percent health, that performance would erase them. The Love and Hip Hip: Atlanta star also hopped on Instagram Live to tell her story of her ordeal in the Dominican Republic last October, where she went for a routine procedure but almost ended badly. The Queen of Dancehall shared that she died in the emergency room, but doctors didn’t give up on her and were able to revive her.

“They did a mild procedure because there is fibrosis so it’s a very mild procedure,” Spice shared on her Live while also sharing some photo evidence. “I was there, I was told to stay back for a couple days. So I was on vacation, and I was doing fine. My ticket was booked to go back to Jamaica. I was doing well as far as I thought.”

Spice also addressed her pregnancy stunt by apologizing to some fans who were offended. She clarified that she meant no disrespect to the women who could not get pregnant but was conveying her new lease on life. Besides, if you know Spice, she is notorious for pulling off PR stunts like those, so you can expect more in the future, especially around releasing music.

In 2022, Reggae Sumfest, Jamaica’s premiere reggae and dancehall music festival, crowned Spice the Queen of Dancehall on stage. However, she took on the title since around 2015 when former queen Lady Saw, now Minister Marion Hall, hung up her dancehall mic and got baptized.

Stunt aside, Spice is undoubtedly back in all her glory and is definitely in music mode. It’s unclear if she is booked for this year’s Reggae Sumfest, perhaps they’re just hammering out the details, but she got several upcoming shows, including performances in New York.

Last year was very active for Spice musically with the release of her sophomore album, Emancipated. She also released a handful of singles like “Tape Measure” and “Clap Clap.” She also rolled out season 4 of her talk show, Spice It Up, with some special guests like the ladies on Love and Hip Hop Atlanta.

The song “Queen of the Dancehall” arrives on April 11th.