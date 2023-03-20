Valiant Says No ‘Beef or Passa’ With Rastafarians, Praise Kabaka Pyramid For Grammy Win

Valiant says there is no “beef or pass” with Rastafarians and even went as far as to praise Kabaka Pyramid.

Urban Islandz reported last week that Kabaka Pyramid shared his feelings about the young dancehall star’s new song “Rasta,” where he felt like it was disrespecting Rastafarians with his new song “Rasta” that features some clever wordplay, and a Rastafarian man at the end reciting the lyrics. The producer of the song, Countree Hype, clapped back at the Grammy-winning singer, but Valiant did not immediately respond.

In an interview on Zip FM radio station over the weekend, Valiant shared his reaction to the blowback from the song, letting his fans know that he was never disrespecting the Rastafarian community.

“Kabaka Pyramid congratulations pon yuh Grammy, yuh done know say a big thing that, a big move dat,” Valiant said. “For me now, nuff people nuh really understand wordplay and some people no really understand certain song. Me neva disrespect nuh Rasta. Mi nah disrespect… I don’t think Rasta is our culture, but Rasta a the way of life weh way most Jamaicans live right?”

“So the whole title of the song, from yuh hear the song start yuh hear ‘Man a live like Rasta, no beef no Passa’ a word play,” the artist continues. “So ‘man a live like Rasta, no beef’ me never seh pasta, but yah go expect pasta cause mi seh Rasta. And yuh know down in a the song mi never say nutten bout no Rasta, we just use that fi ketch them first.”

Valiant certainly did a good job with the wordplay in the song. However, still, certain members of the Rastafarian community, like Kabaka Pyramid, didn’t appreciate the overall song and perhaps the music video. The young deejay also sings about brand name clothing like Gucci and Nike Airforce 1.

“When you tek up Rasta banner do nuh tek it fi no joke, Is more than jus di locs up on your head an what you smoke. The words dem dat you spoke, energies you evoke. They must be a reflection of the King #TheKalling Love to all true Rastafari out de,” Kabaka Pyramid tweeted.

“Is not about no doctrine or religion. Is your actions and decisions. These tracks weh man a sing pon dem impact how people live. Some of we just lacking vision!” the singer said in another tweet.

Kabaka Pyramid won a Grammy award this year for Best Reggae Album for his critical acclaim album, The Kalling.