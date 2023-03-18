Shenseea Shares Her Mouth Watering Oxtail Pasta Recipe

When she is not touring or recording music, Shenseea enjoys being a mother and cooking.

The Jamaican singer surely knows her way around the kitchen after previously sharing how she cooks meals like pot roast steak and steam fish and okra. Now Shenseea is showing us how she cooks oxtail pasta, which looks yummy. If you’re a Jamaican, you know that pasta is not the go-to carb we pair with oxtail. It’s typically served with rice and peas cooked down in coconut milk and, in some instances, some yam and dumpling.

Nevertheless, Shenseea opted to whip up a mean oxtail pasta dish that will leave your mouth watering.

“Okay guys so today I am going to be doing oxtail pasta, yeah,” she said in the 1-minute clip. “First and foremost wash the meat and out some vinegar in it. All that fat gots to go please to clean your oxtail guys get the fat away.”

Shenseea then seasoned her meat with some traditional Jamaican oxtail seasoning and spices. “Putting all my seasoning in at this point I need to be doing a cookbook for real,” she said. She also took a dig at some folks complaining about using gloves on her hands. “I see a lot of you guys saying I should use gloves but I wash my hands real good. And honestly, a lot of you guys be eating a** so fingernail germs is the least of your problems,” she quipped.

She then dropped the meat in the pot to be browned before taking a sip of red wine.

“After two hours its really tender,” she continues. “So now it’s time to make my sauce with onions garlic pepper heavy cream and four cheese blend for the sauce to get it going and add some tomato past for color, pepper flakes ’cause I love it spicy. Add veggies and make it simmer down. Take my meat off the bone it’s so easy, put that in, add the gravy, stir all of this around, add some cheese, and fettuccine in my style. Now we gonna plate this.”

After dishing out a plate full, Shenseea added a piece of whole oxtail that looked so good, chilling out on top of her pasta.

Shenseea is currently working on her sophomore album, due sometime this year. The project will be the follow-up to her 2022 debut LP, Alpha. This week she shared some details about the forthcoming body of work hinting that Kanye West will be featured on it.

“It would be amazing. I absolutely love Kanye from before I met him. I’m not going to say too much,” she said in an interview with Billboard before adding that she doesn’t want to give too much about what’s happening behind the scenes. “We might have a little something in there…yes, yeah, yeah.”

The dancehall singjay also recently earned her first eligible Gold record in the United States for her single “Blessed” featuring Tyga, meaning the song sold at least 500,000 units in the US.