Busy Signal Returns With A New Video For “Tonight”

Busy Signal returns with the visual for his new song “Tonighht.”

One of the most versatile artists in dancehall with a distinct sound and style of delivery, Busy Signal did not disappoint with this new joint. The dancehall veteran released an accompanying music video with the Warriors Musick Production-produced single. Dameon Gayle handled the production well with Busy delivering bars in a smooth, silky, and laid-back vibe.

“Girl child me a tell yuh say me love it when yuh smile/ I will make yuh happy me will make it worth while

ever since I found yuh/ been through so much/ and right a now Me wah to put my hands around yuh/ alright let’s make this forever/ Nothing come between us never/ Baby me know from start/ You reserve the only space ina me heart,” Busy sings.

The 3-minute clip chronicles the message behind the single well. The Shado-directed cut features a couple arguing, while scenes of the female reminiscing on good times as she pops out her phone to call her man. The new joint reminds us of the 2009 classic “One More Night.”

Busy Signal released the song on February 10th, along with a handful of new singles. The Turf Boss has dropped roughly half a dozen new songs since the start of the year, including “Mr Luv n Run,” “God Is Amazing,” “Big Tune,” and “Party Nice.”

Busy Signal also dropped a soca single with Kes called “HoneyComb” just in time for the 2023 carnival season.

“It’s great to do a song with Kes. He does great music, music with great melodies, and great arrangement,” Busy told Urban Islandz last month. “We just link up artist to artist and do our thing musically, hoping the fans will enjoy it and enjoy themselves while listening.”