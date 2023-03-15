Young M.A On The Mends After Recent Hospitalization

Young M.A responds to concerned fans on social media after a new video of her started making the rounds. The approximately 3-minute clip shows her with yellow eyes and also slurred speech, sparking an immediate response from fans.

The clip shows the New York rapper at a barbershop getting a haircut. The video also comes after a lengthy hiatus from music and social media, which made it all the more shocking for some of her supporters. Urban Islandz reported in 2021 that Young M.A. checked herself into rehab while also revealing she has been battling health problems.

Speaking with TMZ on Wednesday (March 15), Young M.A shared that she was recently hospitalized after battling various health problems over the past few years. “I’m doing better now, will take some time but I’m on the road to recovery and look forward to the future,” she said.

“Rest assured I’m in good spirits and everything will be explained in the MUSIC … plus a documentary. Love y’all MAB! Don’t worry I’m good!” she added.

Young M.A did not disclose the nature of her illnesses, but she assured her supporters that she was on the mend. The barber, FatsDaBarber, who recorded the video, has been getting some backlash for sharing the video on social media. He has since posted a lengthy message addressing the backlash, telling fans that the rapper was okay with him recording the video, which was from months ago.

New video of Young M.A getting a haircut leaves some fans concernhttps://t.co/MIVfSoTHVv pic.twitter.com/wtNDbn8ZuB — Urban Islandz (@urbanislandz) March 14, 2023

“Y’all got so much to say as if I’m trying to embarrass my dawg she reposted my video if she didn’t want me to record she would have told me,” Fats wrote. “Y’all don’t know our bond nor our friendship what y’all need to do is just send your prayers for her and that’s that.”

Young M.A reposted his message and assured fans it was okay for him to share the video. “We blessed don’t let that get to you blooda…and I told you it’s was like 4 months,” she wrote.