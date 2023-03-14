Popcaan Announces Great Is He Tour Dates For Europe In May

Popcaan announces he will be hitting the road in Europe for his Great Is He Tour.

Popcaan fans can gather their coins as the rapper is set to hit the road for a 13-date tour for Europe in May. The artist announced on Tuesday sharing a graphic featuring his album cover and the dates and locations for the concerts. “Great is he Tour kicking off!! Rd time #GiHE #live jah jah god Tickets on sale Friday at 10AM Local [time],” he said. The tickets can be found online via Live Nation and on the album’s website.

The tour begins on May 6, where he will perform in Paris, France, and then onto three back-to-back events in the UK – Dublin, Ireland, on May 8, Glasgow, UK, May 9, and Bristol, on May 10.

He’ll have a short break before his next event at Tilburg, Netherlands, on May 12th, then another event in Brussels, Belgium, on May 13th, and on May 16th, he is in Zurich, Switzerland, Stockholm, Sweden on May 18th, Oslo, Norway on May 20th, Copenhagen, Denmark on May 21st, before hitting up two cities in Germany- Berlin on May 23rd and Frankfurt on May 24th before concluding the busy month on May 25th with one concert in Madrid, Spain.

Popcaan released his new album Great Is He on January 27, 2023, with much fanfare. The album featured artists like Drake, Toni-Ann Singh, and Afrobeats artist Burna Boy.

The 17-track project peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart and sold 3,200 album equivalent units.

Despite the low sales, the album received much praise for the body of work and effort Popcaan put in. Also, it’s usual for dancehall albums to sell less but earns more money from tours and other avenues due to the way fan bases are set up and how they consume music.

In the meantime, fans reacted to Popcaan’s announcement. “Popcaan announcing a European tour with no London date,” one fan lamented on Twitter. That might not necessarily be the case since we found a show date for London on July 8. His African fans also asked for him to make a trip to Nigeria. It’s unclear if the artist has an African and North American tour to come.

He’s presently signed to Drake’s OVO label, which he recently hinted that he loves but didn’t “like” and seemed to say he was going independent after he fulfills his obligations to the label. Drake has not reacted to Popcaan’s statement, but fans are already speculating that the two might’ve had a falling out.

Great Is He Tour dates – Europe

Sat May 06 2023 – PARIS, SALLE PLEYEL (France)

Mon May 08 2023 – DUBLIN, 3Olympia Theatre

Tue May 09 2023 – GLASGOW, O2 Academy Glasgow

Wed May 10 2023 – BRISTOL, O2 Academy Bristol

Fri May 12 2023 – TILBURG, 013 Poppodium (Netherlands)

Sat May 13 2023 – BRUSSELS, La Madeleine (Belgium)

Tue May 16 2023 – ZURICH, Komplex 457 (Switzerland)

Thu May 18 2023 – STOCKHOLM, Berns (Sweden)

Sat May 20 2023 – OSLO, Sentrum Scene (Norway)

Sun May 21 2023 – COPENHAGEN, Vega (Denmark)

Tue May 23 2023 – BERLIN, Columbiahalle (Germany)

Wed May 24 2023 – FRANKFURT, Zoom (Germany)

Thu May 25 2023 – MADRID, La Riviera (Spain)

Sat July 08 2023 – LONDON, Finsbury Park