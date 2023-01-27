Popcaan Drops “Great Is He” Album With Chronic Law, Drake & Burna Boy

Popcaan delivers his new album, Great Is He, with a lot of fanfare.

The 17-track project saw guest features from a star-studded lineup that includes Chronic Law, Drake, Burna Boy, and Toni-Ann Singh. Great Is He is the follow-up to Popcaan’s 2020 album, Fixtape, which also saw some big collaborations from Drake, Preme, and French Montana. Some big dancehall hitters also show out for that project, like Tommy Lee Sparta, Jada Kingdom, Masicka, and Stylo G.

In reacting to the release of the project, the Unruly Boss noted that the process wasn’t easy, but through share determination, he got it done in time for the release date.

“This process wasn’t easy, but My album is out now go stream it and enjoy it,” Popcaan wrote. “I appreciate everyone who play their part in getting this project together. i just want to thank God for my talent, my vision and my blessings! They don’t believe in us but we will prove them wrong. #unrulyforever nah beg Fren or support #GIHE now and forever more.”

Popcaan had a big year in 2022 and is looking to replicate the massive growth in his career this year, and what better way to start the year than with a full body of work? Among the notable tracks on the album includes “Skeleton Cartier,” which was released last year, as well as the Toni-Ann Singh-assisted single “Next To Me.” Poppy also leaned on his Afrobeats collaborator Burna Boy who delivered on the song “Aboboyaa.”

The Unruly Boss fellow St. Thomas deejay Chronic Law came through on the single “St. Thomas Native,” a track that pays homage to their birth parish. The deejay also linked up with OVO Sound boss Drake on the track “We Caa Done,” for which they released a music video earlier this month shot in Turks and Caicos.