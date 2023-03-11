Drake’s Nike NOCTA Releases ‘Turks And Caicos’ Spring Break Collection

Drake’s NOCTA has previewed a new collection in collaboration with Nike that will be available just in time for Spring Break.

Drake‘s NOCTA and Nike have previously collaborated on sneakers, and now they are expanding the brand to include shirts, hats, shorts, and other tropical gear inspired by Drake’s Turks and Caicos getaways.

On Friday, it was revealed that the new collection called “Turks and Caicos” Spring Break collection would be released just in time for the annual school break that sees students from high school and college set out on tropical vacations across the world.

The collection will be available in the United States beginning March 17 and across Nike stores starting March 22. Fans can also shop the collection exclusively at three resort shops in the Turks and Caicos, a popular vacation destination for Drake over the last year.

Days ago, NOCTA teased the collection on Instagram using photos from Drake’s recent vacation.

“Good Times and Tan Lines,” the page posted with the Turks and Caicos flag.

The page also posted referred to the collection as the ‘Spring Break Pack” and shared some images of what some of the clothing will look like- T-shirts with quaint ‘T&C” logos with the Nike swoosh, caps, shirts, shorts, and bucket hats.

Souvenir stores, Beach Hut Souvenirs, Caribbean Outpost, or Caribbean Gifts on the island also have the Spring Break Starter pack, Nike NOCTA said.

Drake previously teased the collection in a series of photos shared from December, where he mixed and mingled with locals on the Caribbean island. The artist also shared a series of photos of staff at Noah’s Ark wearing the branded NOCTA gear that is now advertised for the new collection.

Drake and Nike began collaborating in 2020, originally with sneakers.