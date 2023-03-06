Rihanna Hilariously Trolls Her Son

Rihanna shares some new content of hers and A$AP Rocky’s adorable baby boy with a little trolling.

The pop artist and Fenty Beauty founder is giving fans a rare look into her personal life as she shares sweet at-home photos of her son. On Sunday night, the artist joked about their 10-month-old son crying because he couldn’t attend the Oscars with his mother.

“My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him,” the artist wrote.

She added, “@theacademy #oscarnominee #oscarperformancein1week. swipe for tb of my fat man.”

Rihanna is a Oscar nominee for Best Original Song from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie, and she is also confirmed to perform the song at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony to be held on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The appearance marks Rihanna’s second public performance this year following her successful Super Bowl Half-Time Show last month in which she announced her second pregnancy with partner A$AP Rocky.

The artist was previously on a six-year hiatus as she worked on her Fenty Beauty brands. She later began dating A$AP Rocky in 2020 and they welcomed their son last year in May.

In the meantime, fans reacted to the photos of the cute baby who reacted to his mother singing on a video and in another photo, he appeared teary-eyed while in a crib.

“He is such a cutie. He’ll forgive you in no time, Mommy,” one fan wrote.

“MR. MAYERS,” his father A$AP Rocky commented.

“Cutie PIE,” actress Viola Davis wrote while Stefflon Don added, “Aw he’s too cute.”

The seven-time Grammy winner is nominated alongside Tems, who co-wrote “Lift Me Up,” while the other nominees are Diane Warren’s “Applause” from the film “Tell It Like a Woman”; Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”; N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan’s “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”; and Son Lux, Mitski, and David Byrne’s “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”