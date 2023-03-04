Vybz Kartel Will Get Hero’s Welcome Home Like Mandela, Attorney Says

Vybz Kartel will get a hero’s welcome home from prison similar to that of Nelson Mandela, says one of the defense lawyers in his case.

Attorney-at-law Bert Samuels says he believes incarcerated deejay Vybz Kartel has an 8/10 chance of being freed when his case is heard by the Privy Council sometime later this year or early next year. The attorney, who is one of three that are representing Vybz Kartel and his three co-convicted, Shawn ‘Storm’ Campbell, Kahira Jones, and Andre St. John, also says that Kartel will receive a hero’s welcome when he is released from jail.

“The moment he walks out of that prison is going to be similar, I hate to say this, with the release of Mandela because he is so popular worldwide. Which other artist has had the follow of Fox News in America? The most conservative television station. Whether you like him or not, he’s phenomenal,” Samuels said.

Samuels was speaking on TVJ’s Entertainment Report, where he explained the recent decision by the Privy Council to reject three additional grounds, which includes fresh evidence for the court to decide on Kartel and the other defendant’s innocence or guilt.

The attorney who is primarily representing Shawn Campbell also shared that his client has been frustrated and worried about his appeal. He added that he visits Campbell often to explain what’s happening with his case.

“I say to myself, here we go with headlines with fake news. It is so wrong. Persons who don’t understand the system hear that you’ve lost the opportunity to argue additional grounds and are treating it as though it is the appeal. It is not,” the attorney said.

Samuels also shared that he believes that Kartel has good grounds for appeal because the juror who was accused and convicted of offering a bribe to the foreman of the jury was allowed to remain on the jury and to give a verdict.

The attorney also implied that the voice notes that were used to convict Kartel could be “contaminated” because people can “superimpose their voice on anything,” and brings into question the fact that the phones were allegedly used by police while in evidence.

Bert Samuels is working along with his daughter Bianca Samuels to represent Campbell, while Isat Buchanan is counsel for Vybz Kartel, St. John, and Jones.

All four men are currently serving life in prison for the 2011 murder of Clive “Lizard” Williams, who police say was an associate of Vybz Kartel, killed over two missing firearms. Shawn ‘Storm’ Campbell will be eligible for parole after serving 25 years, while Kartel will have to serve at least 32.5 years before being eligible for parole. The former Portmore Empire leader will be age 70 by then, barring he is unable to secure his release in the UK Privy Council.

Vybz Kartel was arrested during a police operation at a hotel in Kingston in September 2011. The “Fever” deejay was later slapped with a double murder charge in relation to the death of St. Catherine promoter Barrington “Bossie” Burton and the 2011 killing of Clive “Lizard” Williams. In July 2013, the artist was acquitted of the murder of Burton but was found guilty of Williams’ murder when the trial concluded in March 2014.