DJ Envy, Lil Mama, Erica Mena Calls Out Angela Yee Over Breakfast Club Claims

DJ Envy, Lil Mama and Erica Mena have called out Angela Yee over comments that she was the only woman on the Breakfast Club show when she was the show’s co-host.

On Friday, Angela Yee appeared on the Tamron Hall Show, where she opened up about her stint on The Breakfast Club with co-hosts Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy. Yee left the show at the end of last year after 12 years as co-host. While on the show, Yee agreed with a statement by Hall that she worked mainly with men on the show, and she felt unsupported while as a co-host.

“I was the only woman who worked there, too; I mean when it came to producers, camera people—and it wasn’t an easy room for me to be in,” she says in a now-viral clip.

“I feel like I did need more like backup you know because even things that I felt, as a woman … somebody can’t understand your point of view because they’re not coming from where you come from. So that was hard for me too, to be the only woman there.”

Yee further claimed that in many of the interviews which put women on the spot, she had no control despite being the one to face most of the backlash compared to Charlamagne and Envy.

“Sometimes I would feel like I got it harder than [Charlamagne tha God] did for some things that he said,” she began. “And so I also want to make it clear that we’re all three individuals. You say what you say, feel how you feel, and I do too. But it’s hard because people affiliate you with the whole group.”

Yee’s comments appeared to rub rapper Lil Mama wrong as she bashed the Lip Service podcaster for pretending to be a victim when she fully participated in dragging other women on the show.

“Oh PLEASE. She was up there playing foul games too,” the artist commented. “She has helped make multiple women (of color especially) feel like the only woman in that room numerous times.”

Many fans also commented on the incident in 2011 when Lil Mama broke down in tears following questions and statements by Charlamagne as well as how K. Michelle was treated on the show some years back.

DJ Envy also disputed Yee’s comments as being the only woman working on the show. “Just not true,” he said in one comment and added in another, “There are plenty of women that work behind the scenes on [The Breakfast Club].”

Erica Mena also called out Angela Yee accusing her of being an enabler in DJ Shrimp living a double life.

“Is this the same woman who helped Dj shrimp play along in living this double life once upon a time?” Mena questions. “One of the few at the time that actually knew the truth of him being married. (Because the truth is for years he never openly acknowledge that – which is why I was one of many he a was with) She would be hanging with us KNOWING I was absolutely unaware that he was indeed married. But still joined in with him fabricating this Cry Wolf scenario on radio just so he can save face in his broken marriage. The same woman that spoke about my child on air just help him degrade me?! The Fc@king Nerve! Boy do things come full circle.”

Yee has responded to Envy and Lil Mama’s comments.