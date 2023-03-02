Vybz Kartel Corrupt Juror Hospitalized, Sentencing Postponed

A convicted corrupt juror in the Vybz Kartel murder trial who was found guilty of perverting the course of justice after attempting to bribe the jury foreman is hospitalized.

The sentencing for Livingston Caine scheduled for Thursday had to be put off until Monday (March 6) after the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court learned that he was admitted to hospital.

Details about his medical condition have not been revealed to the court. Caine was convicted in December of one charge of perverting the course of justice in relation to the Vybz Kartel trial, where he was a member of the jury. According to prosecutors, Caine was caught on an audio recording by the jury forewoman where he was heard offering to bribe her to vote in favor of Vybz Kartel’s freedom.

Caine reportedly offered the woman $500,000 to the female juror to influence the other members to vote not guilty against the incarcerated deejay.

Vybz Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, was found guilty along with co-accused Shawn Campbell, Kahira Jones, and Andre St John for the murder of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams in 2014.

Caine, who pleaded not guilty, was represented by King’s Counsel Valerie Neita-Robertson and Kymberli Whittaker. Caine’s Counsel had said she would be appealing the case.

Prosecutors also allege that Caine also attempted to bribe two other jurors whom he tried to convince were innocent and ought not to be convicted.

“These guys are prominent entertainers so we cyaa send them a jail. We have to acquit these men, these are prominent entertainers and young men with a bright future,” Caine said.

Caine was found not guilty on the two other bribery charges after the judge found that the prosecution had not sufficiently proven its case.