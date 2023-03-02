Serayah Stars In Joey Bada$$ ‘Show Me’ Music Video Amid Dating Rumors

Serayah showcases her acting chops in Joey bada$$’s new music video, “Show Me.”

Fans are speculating that Serayah and Joey Bada$$ are romantically involved after they were seen boo’d up earlier on Sunday. While on Instagram Live, Serayah also confirmed that she and actor/artist Jacob Latimore were no longer an item. A follower asked her, ‘So babe you not with Jacob anymore? To which she responded, “I am not, I am not.”

Serayah also called out followers who became disrespectful after she popped out with rapper Joey Bada$$.

“I want y’all to be easy. Let me just say something because people think that it’s so easy to get on a platform and start talking sh*t, you wouldn’t like that done to you, so I’m just saying simmer down. Everybody be nice and mind their own business,” she said.

Serayah and Joey caused quite a stir after he posted a photo of them on his Instagram account with a black heart emoji symbolizing black love. Fans of Serayah were curious as they questioned whether she was no longer seeing Latimore. Other fans on the other hand felt that Joey was announcing his relationship with the singer.

In the photo, Serayah and Joey stare seductively at each other, with him wearing a tuxedo while she wears a Scarlett colors lace net halter dress. Serayah is well-known for her appearance in TV series like the award-winning Empire, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, and recently, Black Mafia Family.

Fans also reacted to the possibility that Joey and Serayah were dating. “When the move on game is strong and loud like this it gives me he cheated vibes,” one fan wrote.

“I been knew they broke up they deleted pics & unfollowed each other,” another said.

Others questioned whether the pair were stirring up attention for Serayah’s show. “This better be a scene from BMF… that’s all I know,” one Instagram user commented about Joey, who also previously appeared in Power Book III: Raising Kanan and in the Wu-Tang-centered series as character Inspectah Deck.

In the meantime, Joey Bada$$ has not said anything more about him and Serayah’s relationship. But he did drop a music video for his new song “Show Me” which adds another layer to the the relationship rumors.