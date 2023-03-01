Twitter Erupt Over Ice Spice and Pete Davidson Dating Rumors

There’s a curious rumor that has gone viral that Ice Spice is dating Pete Davidson.

Ice Spice began trending on Tuesday night after fans began joking about the rapper dating Kim Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend. Pop Crave asked fans for their pop culture predictions for 2023, and it seems that some fans want to see the Staten Island comedian paired up with the “Minch” rapper.

Ice Spice has been one of the surprises hip hop fans couldn’t have predicted in 2022 as she went viral for her song’s intro on Tik Tok, was co-signed by Drake, and became an overnight superstar who released her debut EP all in under six months.

The Bronx bombshell has managed to grow on fans and has gone on to give them more hirs with the likes of “Bikini Bottom,” “In Ha Mood,” and “Gangsta Boo,” featuring Lil Tjay. In the meantime, while she is reveling in the success of the EP that debuted at No. 37 on the Billboard 200 chart, it seems that she is being linked once again to another celebrity.

On Tuesday night, a rumor began spreading that Ice Spice and the SNL comedian were dating. “Pete davidson and ice spice dating,” a fan wrote on Twitter in response to Pop Crave. “Pete Davidson is dating Ice Spice? Nooooooo,” another fan added.

Complex later reported that reps for the two personalities confirmed that they are not, in fact, dating and that the rumor started as a joke on Twitter and quickly took off. This is not the first time Ice Spice has been named in dating rumors that turned out to be false.

Earlier this month, another rumor was spread that she and Lil Tjay were dating after he gifted her a brand new $160,000 Richard Mille watch.

Reps for both artists denied the rumor, with Lil Tjay’s camp confirming it was a gift for their recent collaboration. Ice Spice was also rumored to be dating Drake after she shared a screenshot from the rapper showing him complimenting her in the DMs for her song “Munch.” The rapper also flew her out on Air Drake to visit Canada and attend an event with him. They later unfollowed each other on Instagram, and Drake refollowed her on Tuesday (Feb. 28).

Pete Davidson has not reacted to the rumors, but he is said to be dating actress Chase Sui Wonders.