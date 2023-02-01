Beyoncé Announces “Renaissance” World Tour Fans Scramble To Get Tickets

Beyoncé kept news about a possible tour under wraps until today, February 1, when the “Lemonade” singer announced her highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour set for 2023.

A rundown for a show on Wednesday, February 1, was leaked on Tuesday, confirming the date and venue for what appears to be a concert that is part of Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour. The tour appears to be kicking off in Canada, according to the details shared via Beyoncé’s website, which revealed that the first show is set for July 8 at the Rogers Centre.

The Rogers Centre is located in the heart of the entertainment district of downtown Toronto. The first show date for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is set for May 10 at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. In total, there are 41 dates confirmed for the tour ranging from North America to Europe, including cities like Barcelona, London, Paris, Amsterdam, New York, Toronto, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and more.

The North American leg of the tour, which is the most anticipated leg, kicks off on July 8 and runs through to September 27, with the final show in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome.

The tour is in support of Beyoncé’s seventh studio album, Renaissance, which was released in July 2022 and debuted at the top of the charts. Her last world tour was her joint tour with her husband Jay-Z, “On The Run II,” in 2018. Additionally, this will be the first time that Beyonce performed the 16-track album live. Fans have been asking for it, and now they get their wishes.

Beyoncé’s announcement of the tour comes on the heels of her blockbuster performance in Dubai, where she was reportedly paid between $24 and $45 million.

Renaissance World Tour dates

Europe dates

May 10 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena

May 14 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium

May 17 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium

May 20 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murrayfield Stadium

May 23 – Sunderland, UK – Stadium of Light

May 26 – Paris, FR – Stade de France

May 29 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

May 30 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 8 – Barcelona, ES – Olympic Stadium

June 11 – Marseille, FR – Orange Velodrome

June 15 – Cologne, DE – Rhein Energie Stadion

June 17 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff Arena

June 21 – Hamburg, DE – Volksparkstadion

June 24 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park

June 27 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy

North America dates

July 8 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

July 12 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

July 15 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

July 17 – Louisville, KY – L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

July 20 – Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium

July 22 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium

July 26 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

July 29 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Aug. 1 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium

Aug. 3 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium

Aug. 5 – Washington, DC – FedEx Field

Aug. 9 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

Aug. 11 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 16 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

Aug. 18 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 21 – St. Louis, MO – Dome at America’s Center

Aug. 24 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium

Aug. 26 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 30 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium

Sept. 2 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Sept. 11 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

Sept. 13 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

Sept. 18 – Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium

Sept. 21 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium

Sept. 23 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Sept. 27 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome