Beyoncé Announces “Renaissance” World Tour Fans Scramble To Get Tickets

Beyoncé kept news about a possible tour under wraps until today, February 1, when the “Lemonade” singer announced her highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour set for 2023.
A rundown for a show on Wednesday, February 1, was leaked on Tuesday, confirming the date and venue for what appears to be a concert that is part of Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour. The tour appears to be kicking off in Canada, according to the details shared via Beyoncé’s website, which revealed that the first show is set for July 8 at the Rogers Centre.
The Rogers Centre is located in the heart of the entertainment district of downtown Toronto. The first show date for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is set for May 10 at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. In total, there are 41 dates confirmed for the tour ranging from North America to Europe, including cities like Barcelona, London, Paris, Amsterdam, New York, Toronto, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and more.
The North American leg of the tour, which is the most anticipated leg, kicks off on July 8 and runs through to September 27, with the final show in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome.
The tour is in support of Beyoncé’s seventh studio album, Renaissance, which was released in July 2022 and debuted at the top of the charts. Her last world tour was her joint tour with her husband Jay-Z, “On The Run II,” in 2018. Additionally, this will be the first time that Beyonce performed the 16-track album live. Fans have been asking for it, and now they get their wishes.
Beyoncé’s announcement of the tour comes on the heels of her blockbuster performance in Dubai, where she was reportedly paid between $24 and $45 million.
Renaissance World Tour dates
Europe dates
May 10 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena
May 14 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium
May 17 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium
May 20 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murrayfield Stadium
May 23 – Sunderland, UK – Stadium of Light
May 26 – Paris, FR – Stade de France
May 29 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
May 30 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 8 – Barcelona, ES – Olympic Stadium
June 11 – Marseille, FR – Orange Velodrome
June 15 – Cologne, DE – Rhein Energie Stadion
June 17 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff Arena
June 21 – Hamburg, DE – Volksparkstadion
June 24 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park
June 27 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy
North America dates
July 8 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
July 12 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
July 15 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
July 17 – Louisville, KY – L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
July 20 – Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium
July 22 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium
July 26 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field
July 29 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
Aug. 1 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium
Aug. 3 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium
Aug. 5 – Washington, DC – FedEx Field
Aug. 9 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
Aug. 11 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Aug. 16 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium
Aug. 18 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
Aug. 21 – St. Louis, MO – Dome at America’s Center
Aug. 24 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium
Aug. 26 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
Aug. 30 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium
Sept. 2 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
Sept. 11 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place
Sept. 13 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field
Sept. 18 – Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium
Sept. 21 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium
Sept. 23 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
Sept. 27 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome