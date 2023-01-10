Valiant Reflects On His Meteoric Rise To Stardom In “Bruk Days” Video

Valiant gets into a reflective mood in his new music video “Bruk Days.”

The clip is the first music video since the start of the year for the young dancehall artist who had a meteoric rise in dancehall last year thanks to his melodic and edgy style that gave birth to a slew of hits in the last quarter of the year. Valiant is undoubtedly among the top dancehall artist to watch in 2023 as he is poised for a major international push.

The Kinggcam-directed cut saw the Spanish Town deejay sitting on the beach in the night, looking out at sea. With a spliff in hand, Valiant dons a white button-down shirt, khaki pants, a baseball cap, and a pair of black Wallabee Clarks. The deejay is also famous for wearing some of the most unique Clarks kicks in the game.

“You should a bad mind me inna me bruk days/ Mommy house upstairs/ Me know she nah complain/ Yeah complain/ I’m glad I’m a driver I’m still a survivor/ A wull heap a fight when you arise/ But a prayer’s a fight back yes/ There is pain in my eye/ I’m still reading my smile/ I know them yah heart dirty and it hurt me,” Valiant rhymes over a catchy beat produced by Sponge Music.

In another segment of the music video, Valiant associates delivered to him a Louis Vuitton bag full of cash, which he counted after enjoying some refreshments and hanging with his crew outside.

In an interview with Urban Islandz last year, Valiant shares his plans to grow his career and push dancehall internationally.

“Being a dancehall artist, I want to get dancehall music more recognized globally meaning on every chart and in every corner of the world. A lot [of] new artists inspire me to keep consistent and bring our new form of dancehall music called trap dancehall to the world at large,” the deejay told us.