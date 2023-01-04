YSL Rapper Lil Keed Cause Of Death Ruled Eosinophilia

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Medical Office has revealed the cause of death of the late rapper Lil Keed who passed away eight months ago. According to the Coroner, the rapper died from natural causes due to Eosinophilia.

The report said that the rapper had a “higher than normal level of eosinophils” at the time of his death. There was no further explanation by the Coroner’s Office but

Medline describes Eosinophilia as a person’s body producing a higher than average amount of eosinophils which are a type of white blood cells that support your immune system. Several outside things can trigger this behavior in the body, including certain medications and medical conditions, which signal that the body is fighting off a disease. Some conditions eosinophils present with include allergic reactions, cancer, and gut infections.

The 24-year-old rapper’s death left many shocked. The 300 Entertainment rapper died on May 13 after he complained of serious stomach pain before death. While at the hospital, his liver and kidneys failed.

Lil Keed, whose real name is Raqhid Jevon Render, was well-known for songs like “Yank It” and was a rising rapper. His mother, Michelle Woods, recently dispelled speculations that he had died from drugs or alcohol overdose as speculated by some of his fans,

“7 months after learning about the passing of my son, I’ve received his official cause of death from the doctors,” Michelle Woods wrote. “Today, we’ve confirmed that Raqhid died from natural causes with no drugs or alcohol found in his system.”

Lil Keed has six siblings, including rapper LilGotIt, who also expressed he is deeply saddened by Keed’s death. YSL honcho Young Thug, who is currently incarcerated, is reportedly also saddened by the rapper’s untimely death.

Lil Keed signed a record deal with YSL label, which is a subsidiary of 300 Entertainment, in 2018. The 24-year-old rapper went on to collaborate with Young Thug on Thugger’s Slime Language 2 album, which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Keed released his debut project, Long Live Mexico, in 2019. That project peaked at No. 26 on the 200 album chart.

Keed’s death in May 2022 also marked a rough month for the YSL crew, which saw a number of its members indicted on racketeering charges in Atlanta. Both Young Thug and Gunna were among the 28 members who received charges. Sadly Keed passed away just days after their arrest.