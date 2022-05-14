YSL Rapper Lil Keed Dead At 24: Hip Hop Reacts

The hip-hop community is mourning the death of YSL rapper Lil Keed who died on Friday. He was just 24-years old and left behind a daughter and a girlfriend who hinted she might be pregnant again.

Lil Keed, an up-and-coming Atlanta rapper, was one of the youngest rappers on Young Stoner Life Records by Young Thug, who signed Keed immediately upon meeting him and noticing his talent.

Details about his death have not been revealed, but his brother Lil Gotit confirmed that the rapper died sometime on Saturday morning (May 14).

“Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy,” Gotit said in a caption of a photo of them in better times.

Lil Gotit added another story on Saturday, writing, “@lilkeed Whyyy bra whyyy u leave me bra. All gas no more brakes no more playin. I got you keed!”

In 2018 Keed signed to YSL and went on to two projects that put him on the radar as someone to watch. His trap-style projects were well received and featured more established artists like Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Uzi Vert, 42 Dugg, Quavo, and others.

He went on to earn his first Billboard 200 entry with his 2019 debut album Long Live Mexico, which peaked at No. 26 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Keed was also featured on Young Thug’s chart-topping album ‘Slime Language 2’ album, which took the top spot on the Billboard 200 in 2021.

The rapper’s death has brought into focus the YSL label given the recent Racketeering indictment dropped by the Fulton County District Attorney, which names Keed’s boss Young Thug as leader of the YSL gang. Although Keed is not named in the indictment, it has named Gunna and 26 others as members of the YSL criminal enterprise that the D.A says has reigned terror on Fulton County since 2012.

Thug has been hit with two counts on the indictment, which include conspiracy to violate the RICO act and attempted murder. He also faces seven other felony charges concerning guns and drugs found at his house during his arrest.

In the meantime, Gunna faces conspiracy to violate the RICO Act. Both men have been denied bond as they await their next court hearing.

Prayers for Lil Gotit and the rest of Lil Keed’s family & all of YSL pic.twitter.com/g41WavaHpt — DailyRapFacts (@DailyRapFacts) May 14, 2022

RIP Lil Keed & Pray For YSL ???? — Rae Sremmurd (@RaeSremmurd) May 14, 2022

Pray for YSL ?? — Babe Taty (@imbabytate) May 14, 2022

Lil Keed has reportedly passed away at age 24. Sending prayers & condolences to everyone involved ? pic.twitter.com/8cLctf2345 — RapTV (@Rap) May 14, 2022

R.I.P Lil Keed ?

Pray For YSL ? — DOE BEEZY/FREEBANDZ (@DoeBoyOfficial) May 14, 2022

RIP Lil Keed — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) May 14, 2022

rip lil keed … wtf can’t believe I’m seeing dis rn. im sick to my stomach. my brudda was a good hearted nigga fr — ???? (@lilgnar) May 14, 2022