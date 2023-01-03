Rihanna & Calvin Harris ‘We Found Love’ Surpasses 1 Billion Spotify Streams

Rihanna and Calvin Harris‘ “We Found Love” surpassed one billion views on Spotify over the New Year’s weekend. The song adds to Rihanna’s artistic achievements and became her seventh song to reach this milestone.

The latest numbers now mean that Rihanna has earned one billion streams for at least one song from 3 different albums on Spotify. She already has a billion streams for “Work,” “Needed Me,” “Love On The Brain” from her last album, Anti, “Umbrella” from Good Girl Gone Bad, and “We Found Love” from Talk That Talk.

On Monday, Calvin Harris reacted to the news of the song’s latest achievement.

“We Found Love just hit 1 Billion streams on Spotify 12 years later !! Still can’t believe what this song did! Cheers @rihanna,” he wrote on Twitter.

The song has already reached a billion status on YouTube. On Rihanna’s official VEVO account, it has one billion views, while on Calvin Harris’ account, it has 2.6 billion views.

The song was released in 2011 and was written and produced by Scottish DJ Calvin Harris on his album ’18 Months’. Described as an “electro house song, with elements of dance-pop, techno, and Europop,” it became an immediate global success as it topped charts across the world on release.

It struck No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 for ten non-consecutive weeks and was the longest-running number-one single of 2011, even beating Rihanna’s “Umbrella” for the same record.

“We Found Love” was Rihanna’s eleventh song to top the Hot 100, making her the third female artist to secure that many number-one singles.

The song was also number one in 25 other countries, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, France, Germany, the Republic of Ireland, Russia, Scotland, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, and presently holds the record of being the 29th most successful single of all time in the US and is also one of Rihanna and Harris’ best-selling single of all times having earned 10X over platinum status.

The song also won several awards, including Best Short Form Music Video at the 55th Grammys in 2013, Best R&B/Urban Dance Track at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards, and Video of the Year at the IDMA awards in 2012. It also earned half a dozen other nominations in several award shows.