Chrisean Rock’s brother Mookie Charged With Attempted Murder

Just a day after Chrisean Rock’s brother Mookie went on a rant against her and Blueface; news surfaced that he is charged with attempted murder.

Not much is known about Mookie, but he has been very vocal in his defense of his sister after videos surfaced of her and Blueface repeatedly assaulting each other. According to multiple reports, Mookie has been charged with attempted murder in Baltimore. More details have not been given, but the blog shared what looked like a mug shot of him.

Just a day before, Mookie appeared irate at his sister and Blueface, whom he called the “brokest people in Hollywood.”

“Y’all the brokest celebrities in Hollywood and the most lit right now. I manage y’all cause y’all not taking advantage of this lit sh*t and getting some money with it. Y’all broke as sh*t, stop playing Chrisean. You know what’s up with me, I’m back, I take care of everybody when I’m home,” Mookie said in an Instagram Live video on Wednesday.

“You don’t got no motion, you got all that motion and don’t know what to do with it. Chrisean don’t play with me. I’ll see you on the first,” he added.

It’s unclear why Mookie was upset at his sister. But he’s is the least of her problems as her boyfriend Blueface is also facing attempted murder charges for a shooting in Las Vegas months ago.

Blueface was charged after a video surfaced on social media shooting him shooting into a moving truck.

According to police, the shooting took place on Oct. 8 outside of a club. Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, was arrested and charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at/into an occupied structure.

Chrisean had vowed to stick beside the “Thotiana” rapper after his mugshot surfaced.

“Dis was 3 hours before they took u from me Jesus Got us NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST US SHALL PROSPER IM YO ROCK FORever,” Chrisean captioned a video post of her and Blueface.