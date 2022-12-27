Bob Marley’s Grandson, Jo Mersa Marley, Found Dead At Age 31

Stephen Marley’s son, Jo Mersa Marley, has died at the age of 31.

The young reggae artist and music producer known by his stage name Jo Mersa Marley was found dead today in the United States where he resides. There are reports that he was found unresponsive in a motor vehicle, but there are no official reports on his cause of death.

Jo Mersa is the son of Stephen Marley and the grandson of reggae legend Bob Marley. He is also the eldest child of his father and the second grandchild of Bob Marley.

Jo Mersa was born on March 12, 1991, in Kingston, Jamaica. His biography says that he grew up in Jamaica, where he attended Saint Peter and Paul Preparatory School, and then he moved to Florida, where he attended Palmetto High School and Miami Dade College, where he studied audio engineering.

His foray into music began in 2010 with the label Ghetto Youths International releasing his first song, “My Girl” by Joseph and his older cousin Daniel Bambaata Marley. The song was produced at the Lion’s Den in Miami by Stephen Marley. His second track, “Bad So,” was released in 2012 by Ghetto Youths International and was an instant commercial success as it became popular in London, Jamaica, New York City, Boston, and Miami.

In 2014, he released his debut EP ‘Comfortable’ on iTunes and Spotify. His second album, ‘Eternal’ was released in 2021.

Jo Mersa leaves to mourn his 12 siblings, his daughter Sunshine and his wife. Up to the time of his death, Jo Mersa was on tour with Kabaka Pyramid for his ‘The Kalling’ U.S tour.

Although he rarely shared about his personal life online, Joseph was particularly close to his father. In a recent post sharing father’s day wishes to his dad, Joseph wrote, “The value of a loving father has no price. blessed Father’s Day #Dad @stephenmarley.”

Online many reacted to the news of his death.

“Blessings to the young Lion @JoMersaMarley. JAH know RIP Since Condolences to his family & loved ones and the entire.”

“So young. So talented. RIP,” another said.