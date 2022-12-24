Koffee and Burna Boy Makes Barack Obama’s Favorite Music Of 2022

Former President Barack Obama is a huge fan of Koffee’s music, as she consistently appears on his list of favorite music.

Obama released his list of Favorite Music Of 2022 this weekend, and some familiar names are on it, including Jamaican singer Koffee and Afrobeats star Burna Boy who both had an amazing year. Among the other regular names who consistently appeared on the ex-president’s list include Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce, H.E.R., SZA, and Lizzo. Koffee made an appearance with her Gifted single “Pull Up,” while the Nigerian artist’s smash hit “Last Last” made the cut. Beyonce’s “Break My Soul” and SZA’s “Shirt” are among the most popular songs this year that made the cut.

“I always enjoy sharing my end of year music playlist with all of you —and this year we heard a lot of great songs. Here are some of my favorites. Are there songs or artists I should check out?” Obama wrote.

It has become the norm for Barack Obama to release his top favorite songs on his playlist throughout the year and also his favorite movies to watch and books to read. Among his favorite movies include The Woman King, Top Gun Maverick, The Good Boss, A Hero, and Hit The Road.

Koffee remains one of the most prolific young artists in Jamaica currently. She has been consistently hitting the charts and racking up accolades since her breakout hit “Toast” in 2019. Her debut album Gifted was released on March 25, 2022. The project spawned several hits, including Obama’s favorite, “Pull Up.” The 10-track album also features the popular anthems “Lockdown” and “West Indies,” as well as fan favorites “Where I’m From” and “Run Away.”

Born Mikayla Simpson, at only 22, Koffee is already a Grammy winner and was nominated again for Best Reggae Album at the upcoming 2023 Grammy Awards.

She has been appearing on Barack Obama’s playlist since 2019 and has now become a regular leaving fans to believe the former President is a big fan of Koffee’s music.