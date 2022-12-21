Joe Budden Apologize To Megan Thee Stallion For Joking About Her Mental Health

Joe Budden has issued an apology for his nasty remarks about Megan Thee Stallion on Tuesday.

The podcast host says his conscience bothered him after the podcast aired, and many people, including women who knew him, spoke to him and reminded him to have regard for the Houston rapper’s mental health as the trial for her 2020 shooting gets underway. While speaking about the developments in the Tory Lanez trial after Megan testified, Joe Budden sought to discredit the “Savage” rapper and cast aspersions on her character based on his impression of her.

On Wednesday, he issued an apology for his harsh remarks noting that he was now concerned for her mental health.

“I’m apologizing to Meg,” the rapper turn podcaster said. “Meg, the people that love her, her handlers, her team, the people that have to support her through what has to be an exhausting trial. I listened back. I got a few phone calls from women that I love and appreciate and admire.”

“I’m apologizing for the careless manner in which I joked about her mental health,” Joe Budden continues. “That didn’t sit right with my soul and my spirit… That’s not funny because whether you believe her or don’t believe her, can you afford to be wrong? And the answer’s no.”

The podcaster also said he was concerned about the “pile on” and “hate train” against the rapper by persons on social media.

“That part was very tough for me to listen to. I almost couldn’t sleep. What if something happens to her?” Budden asked.

Interestingly, Joe Budden’s apology comes after a key eyewitness claimed to have witnessed both Kelsey and Tory Lanez shooting at Megan Thee Stallion, and the two of them, along with Tory’s driver, were seen beating Megan on the ground before the shooting.

Sean Kelly, a resident of Nichols Canyon Road who witnessed the shooting, said he saw muzzle flashes come from Tory, who was angry and who went off on Megan on the ground.

The testimony gives insight into what happened the night of the shooting, with Megan alleging that Tory shot her. Tory Lanez’s defense, however, claims that it was Kelsey who shot Megan. Ballistics showed that both Tory and Kelsey had gunpowder residue on their hands after the shooting, lending credibility to Sean Kelly’s eyewitness testimony. A medical doctor also testified that she was shot and there were bullet fragments in her foot still while a home surveillance video confirmed that a gun was fired five times.

All of the key evidence revealed so far has caused many people, including Joe Budden, to change their tone as they had accused Megan Thee Stallion of lying about being shot and that she was framing Tory because she had a jealous spat with Kelsey over him, although Kelsey confirmed that they were not fighting over him.

On Tuesday, Budden said, “Personally, I’ve seen this woman do horrible things to some really great people that I have a long-standing relationship with here in this industry,” he stated. “So I’m biased. You can’t just treat my friends, and people I f**k with, and people I’ve seen in this game for 15 years a certain way.”

“I want to be clear, I don’t know her as a person; she could be amazing,” he said. “But there’s a lot to deal with when you sign and a lot happens fast,” he said, hinting that he disliked the rapper due to her ongoing dispute with 1501 Entertainment and 300 Entertainment, with whom she is presently in court over an unconscionable contract lawsuit.