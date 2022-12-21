GloRilla Called Out By Choreographer Who Says She Hasn’t Been Paid

GloRilla has been accused of scamming a woman who says the rapper participated in a session at her dance studio in Atlanta earlier this year but failed to render payments for the session.

Several people have now claimed that they have been scammed by the Memphis rapper. Among them is Trinica Goods who told Fox 13 that she gave GloRilla and her crew a five-hour dance lesson but the rapper did not pay her $1500 for the session. The woman claims that the incident occurred in August and GloRilla had agreed to pay the rate. The choreographer said she worked with the “F.N.F (Let’s Go” rapper’s backup dancers for one of her viral songs.

“You know her little signature move that she does? She was doing it one way, I choreographed it another way and they have been doing it that way in every other show,” the woman claimed.

The woman also shared images and videos from the rapper’s presence in the studio. In one photo, GloRilla was seen smiling alongside Goods and two backup dancers.

On an Instagram post, Goods wrote, “Manifest. Thank you @glorillapimp for having me! You know I’m a Fan!! Thank you @iinspiredance for the connection. @iamdjblak much love to you!! MEMPHIS….LET’S GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.”

The woman says she was made empty promises by Glo and her team hasn’t been paid.

“Putting that on my resume doesn’t help pay my bills. That was five hours of my time that I could have been working on something else or doing something else. But here it is, I’m trying to go back and forth with grown men about who should pay me,” she said.

Meanwhile, another woman named Kimberly Renfroe alleged that she is also owed by GloRilla’s team after she paid $1500 for an endorsement of her hair and body care product from her business Fropunzel Hair & Body Care.

In the meantime, according to Fox 13, GloRilla claimed that scammers were using her name and she had not scammed either of the women.

She asked fans to be careful of scams. “I was made aware that an individual has been impersonating members of my team and deceiving people for money as part of a scam,” the artist said in a statement.