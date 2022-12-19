Diddy Gifted Twin Daughters Range Rovers For 16th Birthday, Coi Leray Performed

Kim Porter and Diddy’s twins ring in their sweet sixteen birthday in style, with their father gifting them matching range rovers to welcome their late teenage years.

On Sunday, Diddy hosted a star-studded affair that featured a futuristic theme for the teens just weeks after he shared that he fathered a sixth biological child that was born in October. “Happy 16th birthday to my beautiful daughters Jessie and D’lila,” Diddy wrote. “I’m so proud of the intelligent and ambitious young ladies you’re becoming. I know your mother is proud and smiling down on you. I LOVE YOU! I LOVE YOU!! I LOVE YOU!! May God continue to bless and protect you both.”

Videos of the birthday party showed Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs bringing out his daughters, D’Lila and Jessie, with whom he shares with the late Kim Porter, to a surprise-matching Range Rovers to welcome to the chapter that they can now drive legally.

In videos, the young women are seen wearing high-waisted shorts and cropped tops with garters that are said to fit in their futuristic theme. Although some fans of Diddy felt that the outfit was too grown for teenagers, the teens appeared happy and overwhelmed by the gift, with one covering her mouth in shock.

In one video, the girls squeal with joy and rush their father with a big hug. A woman in the background also shared that the girls had asked for a black and a white vehicle, and Diddy certainly delivered.

In other videos, it appears that the girls had an outfit change as their father shared a video on Instagram stories showing them wearing silver jumpsuits and matching sunglasses.

There were also two birthday cakes for the girls, and Coi Leray made a special appearance where she performed for the girls.

In the meantime, among those who attended the birthday bash was Cali Dream, the daughter of rapper, The Game. The rapper shared a photo of his daughter, who is now 12 years old, but many fans reacted with some noting that her outfit was not appropriate for a 12-year-old. However, the rapper had a message for critics noting that he and his daughter’s mother decided to allow her to wear the outfit.

“Tiffney called me & asked me would it be okay for my daughter to wear the dress in the photo to the twins party… after talking to her thoroughly for over an hour about it, I agreed to let my daughter rock.. being that she wears a school uniform 5 days a week. My daughter has grown tremendously over the last year & is now almost 5’9 in height & beautiful. She’s a straight A student & is shy in most cases & dresses like a Tom boy in baggy jeans and Dr. Martin boots damn near everyday. The twins had a futuristic bday theme & my baby wanted to look great & be in full confidence going to support her friends celebration. I am her father & her protector and she is & will always be an amazing young woman. I wish everyone happy holidays & thanks for your opinions on a child that belongs to US but we GOT THIS,” the rapper wrote.